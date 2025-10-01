Meet TBI Showcase ‘Sustainability Changemaker’ Whose Unique 1-Litre Method Led to 60000 Trees in Rajasthan

Can a tree survive its lifetime with just one litre of water nourishing it?

Meet Rajasthan’s Sundaram Verma, who is proving that it isn’t water that India needs more of, but wisdom.

Shining the spotlight on Sundaram Verma

In the heart of Rajasthan’s dry sands, Verma has been doing the impossible for over three decades — growing thriving forests with just one litre of water per tree.

His secret? During the monsoon, he deep-ploughs the land, trapping millions of raindrops underground. As saplings take root, they dive deep to find this hidden moisture, building resilience from the very first day.

What began as a single breakthrough in 1985 has today grown into a revolution; the method has already saved nearly 200 million litres of water (assuming 1,000 litres per tree over three years) and is transforming farms across India’s driest regions.

Winner of the ‘Sustainability Changemaker of the Year’ at Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, Verma’s revolution doesn’t stop at trees. He is also preserving 700 varieties of native seeds — from millets to mustards to cotton — protecting biodiversity for the future.

How the one-litre method works

The method is deceptively simple yet deeply effective. “When the first monsoon rains arrive, we plough the soil about 20 centimetres deep,” Verma explains. “This allows the earth to soak up more water while removing weeds that compete for moisture.”

As the rains continue, the stored moisture seeps deeper into the ground. Then, just before the monsoon retreats — around late August or early September — he ploughs again, this time deeper, creating a natural underground reservoir.

“When saplings with roots about 25 centimetres long are planted, they immediately reach this hidden water source and grow strong — without ever needing additional watering,” he says with quiet pride.

While Verma was among the winners at Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation

