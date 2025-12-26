At 40, an Indian Woman Climbed Antarctica’s Highest Peak

In the vast silence of Antarctica, where white stretches endlessly, and the wind cuts through every layer, a lone figure stood at the summit of Mount Vinson. At 4,892 metres, with temperatures plunging far below zero, Kavita Chand unfurled the Indian tricolour against one of the harshest landscapes on Earth.

It was 12 December 2025, and in that frozen moment, a woman from Uttarakhand had just conquered the tallest peak on the coldest continent.

From the Kumaon hills to the world’s coldest summit

Kavita hails from Almora district in Uttarakhand, a region better known for its quiet hills than polar expeditions. Her journey to Antarctica did not begin with mountaineering gear or expedition tents, but in boardrooms and busy workdays.

For years, she built a career in the media and corporate sector in Mumbai, while nurturing a deep commitment to fitness on the side.

That commitment eventually demanded more. In 2024, Kavita made the courageous decision to step away from her corporate career and pursue endurance sports full-time, choosing uncertainty over comfort, and passion over predictability.

Climbing Mount Vinson: Where preparation meets grit

Mount Vinson is known not only as Antarctica’s tallest peak but also as one of the most remote and challenging climbs on the planet. Rising to 4,892 metres, it tests climbers with extreme cold, gale-force winds and unpredictable weather, conditions few places on Earth can rival.

Kavita’s expedition began on 3 December with her departure from India. After reaching Punta Arenas, Chile, she flew to Union Glacier before landing at Vinson Base Camp at about 2,100 metres, a journey that involved careful logistical planning and adaptation to isolation and the harsh Antarctic environment.

The nine-member Indian team at the summit of Mount Vinson, led by Mingma David Sherpa, with support from the Boots & Crampons team.

Under the leadership of renowned high-altitude guide Mingma David Sherpa and with support from experienced mountaineer Bharath Thammineni and his team at Boots and Crampon, the nine-member Indian team pushed through meticulous acclimatisation and planning to finally stand on the summit.

At 8:30 pm local time, Kavita reached the top of Mount Vinson, a moment she described as an “indescribable honour,” especially as she hoisted the Indian tricolour high above the Antarctic ice.

Her achievement has been celebrated across India, especially in her home state, and marks a significant milestone in her ongoing pursuit of the Seven Summits challenge — scaling the highest peak on each continent.

A summit that meant more than altitude

Standing at the top was deeply emotional. For Kavita, hoisting the Indian flag on Mount Vinson symbolised far more than personal success. It represented the belief that women can take up space in extreme adventure, that working professionals can reinvent themselves, and that age is not a barrier to ambition.

This climb also marked a crucial milestone in her ongoing Seven Summits challenge, which aims to scale the highest peaks across all seven continents. With Mount Vinson now conquered and Europe’s Mount Elbrus already behind her, the journey continues.

Kavita Chand’s story is not just about mountains; it is about choice. The choice to start over, to train relentlessly, to face fear head-on.

Her footsteps in Antarctica remind us that life’s biggest climbs often begin the moment we decide to trust ourselves.

Because sometimes, all it takes is one brave step and the courage to keep going to realise that even the coldest, most distant summits are within reach.

