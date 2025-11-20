This IIT Mandi Device Gives a 3-Hour Warning Before Landslides, Making India’s Mountains Safer

When torrential rains hit Himachal and Uttarakhand this year, entire hillsides came crashing down — homes buried, roads swept away, and lives lost in seconds. Every monsoon, the mountains tremble under the weight of deforestation, erratic weather, and unplanned construction.

But what if technology could warn us before disaster strikes?

That question drove Professor Kala Venkata Uday and his team at IIT Mandi to develop an AI-powered early warning system that can predict landslides up to three hours in advance — with more than 90% accuracy.

Turning data into a lifesaving signal

Installed at over 60 sites across Himachal Pradesh, the system uses machine learning and ultra-sensitive sensors to monitor soil moisture, rainfall, temperature, humidity, and ground movement. Even a millimetre-level shift in the slope is detected and processed in real time.

When the risk level rises, the device triggers blinkers, sirens, and instant SMS alerts to residents and local authorities, warning them to evacuate. The alerts are fast, reliable, and localised — crucial in hilly areas where communication often breaks down during heavy rains.

What makes this innovation remarkable isn’t just its accuracy — it’s its accessibility. Imported systems are often expensive, complicated, and prone to delays. Uday’s indigenous model is built from scratch, using locally sourced components, at a fraction of the cost.

A smarter, safer mountain network

India’s vulnerability to landslides is immense — nearly 12% of the country’s landmass is at risk. Yet early warning systems remain rare outside a few pilot zones, and many devices are damaged or vandalised due to poor maintenance.

Dr Uday’s approach solves these gaps through resilient design and community awareness. His team collaborates with local administrations and villagers to build trust and understanding, ensuring the system is both technically sound and socially accepted.

A changemaker in disaster preparedness

For his groundbreaking work, Dr Uday received the Disaster Preparedness Award at the WCDM-DRR Awards 2024, held at the Constitution Club of India. The event honours trailblazers in disaster risk reduction and resilience.

With over 15 years of research experience, Uday has led IIT Mandi’s pioneering initiatives in biogeotechnics, landslide monitoring, and nature-based mitigation. His goal is to create an affordable, scalable model that can be deployed across all vulnerable mountain belts.

“Technology should empower communities, not replace them,” he says. “If a simple alert can save even one life, it’s worth it.”

In a region where seconds can decide survival, Dr Uday’s innovation offers what matters most — time. Time to act, to protect, and to turn fear into foresight.

