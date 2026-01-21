Deaf and Mute Mohali Couple Run Cloud Kitchen With Help From Their Son

In a modest home kitchen in Sector 66A, Mohali, something extraordinary unfolds every day. Amid the rhythmic chopping of vegetables and the gentle clatter of utensils, Anmol Singh and Vanshpreet Singh run their cloud kitchen with quiet focus and remarkable coordination. Both are deaf and mute, yet their work speaks volumes — of resilience, dignity, and love.

What turns their everyday routine into a story that has touched thousands online is the presence of their young son, who has lovingly become their voice.

As his parents cook, he explains each dish to customers, translates their gestures, helps serve meals, and manages interactions with ease and confidence. Together, the family runs Quietly Delicious (a cloud kitchen), proving that communication extends far beyond sound, and inspiration doesn’t always require words.

A kitchen where silence meets strength

Inside the kitchen, Anmol and Vanshpreet move with instinctive understanding. Years of shared effort have built a rhythm where glances replace instructions and gestures speak louder than commands. Their son bridges the outside world and their quiet space, translating not just words but emotions—warmth, pride, and care.

Customers who visit or order from the cloud kitchen often speak of the smiles that welcome them, the sincerity that lingers in every interaction, and the food that feels deeply personal.

Online viewers echo the same sentiment: this is not just about a business but about a family building something meaningful together.

Beyond earning a livelihood, the couple also believes in giving back. They regularly distribute food to the needy, viewing sewa as a blessing rather than charity.

They cook to earn a living, but they serve to give back — believing every shared meal carries kindness. Photograph: (Instagram/ @quietly_delicious)

“Serving food is not just an act of kindness,” they share with folded hands in a message of gratitude, “it is a blessing.” Their generosity adds another layer to a journey already rich with purpose.

More than a viral story

As videos of their cloud kitchen circulate widely on social media, the story has sparked conversations around inclusion, accessibility, and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities.

It challenges long-held assumptions about who can become an entrepreneur and what ‘ability’ truly means.

In a world that often equates success with noise and visibility, Anmol and Vanshpreet remind us that perseverance can be quiet, and impact can be gentle yet powerful.

Their son’s role is not just functional; it is symbolic of how support systems, empathy, and belief can amplify unheard voices.

This Mohali family’s journey stands as a moving reminder that when work is done with love and purpose, even silence can inspire thousands.

