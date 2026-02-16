From Chronic Pain to a National Award: How This 22-YO Became a Wheelchair Model

When Aboli Jarit was eight, her body stopped growing. Doctors told her she might never walk again. In the years that followed, her kidneys failed, school became harder to navigate, and the idea of living independently felt increasingly distant.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, at 22, she is a wheelchair model, a singer, and a recipient of the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. The journey between those two moments began far from the spotlight.

When childhood looked nothing like normal

Aboli was born with a rare condition called renal rickets. From birth, she did not have a bladder and had to wear a diaper every day — something no child should have to quietly carry as a burden. At the age of eight, her body stopped growing altogether. Her bones weakened so much that walking became impossible.

Behind her strength stands a family that never saw her as a burden, but only as limitless possibility.

Advertisment

School wasn’t kinder either. Being different made her an easy target for mockery. Eventually, she had to continue her education from home. At just 10, she fractured her leg while playing, and doctors told her she might never walk again. Over time, both her kidneys failed too.

People around her often saw her as a “burden”, someone who would never be able to do anything independently. But one person never saw her that way — her mother.

A mother’s belief, a daughter’s courage

When the world doubted Aboli, her mother believed in her fiercely. She encouraged her to dream, to try, and to step into spaces that felt impossible.

At 16, Aboli auditioned for Indian Idol. It wasn’t about winning — it was about being heard. For the first time, she felt the world listening to her voice, not judging her body.

That moment changed everything. She went on to explore modelling, breaking stereotypes by becoming a wheelchair model. Soon after, she began giving motivational talks, sharing her journey with honesty and strength. Social media became another platform for her — a place where she could tell others like her that they were not alone.

As she received the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Aboli proved that her story is bigger than her struggles.

Today, Aboli lives with constant pain, endless medicines, and daily challenges that never really pause. Yet she chooses to be known for her work and determination, rather than her condition.

And in doing so, she reminds us — maybe we have more than we think.















