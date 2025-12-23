Photo of the Week: Indian Wildlife Photographer Beats 109 Countries To Take World No 1

Time behaves differently in the wild.

At Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, moments stretch and compress in ways that resist haste. Birds wait. Water settles. Life reveals itself when it is ready. This photograph by Baiju Patil holds that rhythm with rare clarity.

In the frame, a snakebird rises from the water, fish secured in its beak. Nearby, a grey heron stands still, eyes fixed, body alert. The exchange lasts seconds. The preparation behind it spans years. Light, position, behaviour, instinct. Everything aligns briefly, then moves on.

Captured at Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this photograph topped entries from 109 countries. Picture source: (reFocus Awards | Baiju Patil)

This image has now taken Patil to the top of the global photography stage. At the Refocus Awards 2025, he was ranked World No. 1, receiving the Gold Medal and First Rank among participants from 109 countries. It is the first time an Indian photographer has received this honour.

The recognition sits on the foundation of a 37-year journey spent in forests, wetlands, and grasslands across India. Patil returns to the same habitats season after season. He studies behaviour, light, and movement. He learns when to wait and when to step back. His photographs reflect that discipline. They carry understanding rather than urgency.

The Refocus jury recognised a body of work that treats wildlife as living systems. Predator and prey exist in balance. Stillness carries as much meaning as motion. Survival unfolds without interference.

Beyond the image, Patil continues to shape how wildlife photography grows in India. As Head of MGM University, he mentors young photographers and conservationists, encouraging ethical practice and long-term engagement with nature. His teaching places responsibility alongside craft.

This photograph stands as a reminder. The strongest images often emerge from patience. From showing up repeatedly. From allowing nature to lead.