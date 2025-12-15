India’s First Tabletop Markings To Protect Wildlife

On the Jabalpur–Bhopal Highway, a simple yet powerful idea is saving countless animals.
A 2 km raised red-and-black tabletop road forces vehicles to slow down, while 25 underpasses help wildlife cross safely without facing traffic.
Tigers, leopards, deer, and more can now move freely along their natural paths.
Share this smart solution—and tell us where else India should build such life-saving designs.
#WildlifeProtection#RoadSafety#WildifeIndia
[Wildlife Conservation, Wildlife India, Animal Crossings, Road Safety India, Eco-Friendly Highways, Durgavati Wildlife Reserve]
