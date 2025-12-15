Authors
Home Videos India’s First Tabletop Markings To Protect Wildlife

India’s First Tabletop Markings To Protect Wildlife

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

On the Jabalpur–Bhopal Highway, a simple yet powerful idea is saving countless animals.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

A 2 km raised red-and-black tabletop road forces vehicles to slow down, while 25 underpasses help wildlife cross safely without facing traffic.

Tigers, leopards, deer, and more can now move freely along their natural paths.

Share this smart solution—and tell us where else India should build such life-saving designs.

#WildlifeProtection#RoadSafety#WildifeIndia

[Wildlife Conservation, Wildlife India, Animal Crossings, Road Safety India, Eco-Friendly Highways, Durgavati Wildlife Reserve]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like