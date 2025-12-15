India’s First Tabletop Markings To Protect Wildlife

#thebetterindia

On the Jabalpur–Bhopal Highway, a simple yet powerful idea is saving countless animals.

A 2 km raised red-and-black tabletop road forces vehicles to slow down, while 25 underpasses help wildlife cross safely without facing traffic.

Tigers, leopards, deer, and more can now move freely along their natural paths.

