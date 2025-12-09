India’s Most Beautiful Forests You Can Actually Camp
9 December 2025
From misty canopies to ancient groves and river forests, India holds rare places where you can sleep under the stars. Here are eight beautiful forests where camping feels truly magical.
Dandeli’s deep teak and evergreen forests glow in soft river mist, creating a wild, emerald world. Camp by the Kali River, where crisp air, trails, and wildlife frame every moment.
Chilapata’s dense Dooars forest wraps you in ancient green silence. Stay at Mendabari Forest Lodge for misty mornings, elephant corridors, and star-filled nights in true wilderness.
Pine and cedar-covered slopes sweep into crystal-clear rivers at the edge of the Great Himalayan National Park. Riverside camps here wake you to birdsong, cool winds, and mountain wilderness.
A lush Western Ghats rainforest draped in mist and shimmering lakes, Gavi feels like a green sanctuary. Eco-camps here offer quiet treks, lake views, and gentle forest nights.
Carpeted in moss, orchids, and ancient trees, Mawphlang’s grove glows with Khasi legends. Though camping isn’t allowed, its forest walks are unforgettable.
A tapestry of sal forest, grasslands, and riverbeds frames Corbett’s timeless beauty. Buffer-zone camps like Camp Hornbill let you sleep close to nature and explore its rich wildlife.
The “land of seven hundred hills” stretches into endless sal forests glowing gold in sunlight. Rustic forest rest houses offer quiet nights, sweeping views, and true off-grid wilderness.
Tall sal trees, bamboo thickets, and open meadows paint Kanha’s dramatic jungle scenery. Camps around the buffer zone bring you sunrise safaris, soft forest air, and wild, immersive stays.