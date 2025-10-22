Quit His Job to Become a Guinness World Record Sculptor Using Math to Create Stunning Art

On the floor of his childhood home, scraps of paper were everywhere—folded into spirals, lattices, and curious geometric shapes. For young Kalyan Rathore, this wasn’t just play. Paper was his first playground and his earliest form of expression, a way to give shape to the patterns he kept noticing in the world outside.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

He saw them everywhere — in seashells collected on the beach, in the symmetry of leaves, in the branching of trees that seemed to repeat a hidden rhythm. Born into a family of engineers, he grew up surrounded by blueprints, numbers, and calculations. But unlike most, he never saw mathematics as a dry pursuit. To him, numbers carried movement and melody, as if art and equations spoke the same language.

Years later in Bengaluru, that same instinct guides his work. An industrial designer by training and a sculptor by heart, Kalyan Rathore now merges mathematics and art in ways both bold and beautiful.









Though he trained as an industrial designer, Rathore felt something was missing. The precision and planning of design didn’t fully satisfy the creative pull he’d always felt. In a bold decision, he stepped away from the safety of a conventional career to follow his true calling — sculpting.

With no formal training in fine art, he returned to what had always been his truest inspiration: nature. He began studying the logic behind natural patterns — sunflower spirals, pinecone lattices, and the branching systems of trees. What started as small explorations soon became large-scale experiments, as Rathore began working with metal and other industrial materials to give form to mathematical ideas.

When numbers take shape

Over time, his experiments evolved into monumental sculptures crafted from steel, bronze, and recycled materials. His practice blends mathematical accuracy with fluid artistry, each piece echoing the harmony he sees between nature and human creativity.

Today, Rathore’s portfolio is as ambitious as it is diverse. From Guinness Record-setting honeycomb structures to a 150-foot installation at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, and even a 15-foot squirrel sculpture in Ayodhya, his work has become both spectacle and statement. Each creation is a reminder that the equations of nature and the language of art are deeply intertwined.

Beyond his own creations, Rathore is also passing on what he’s learnt. Through workshops, he works with students and young creators to show that mathematics and art were never separate worlds.

For him, numbers are not static symbols on a page — they are alive, breathing, and capable of endless beauty.