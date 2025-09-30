Tradition, Tech & a Guinness Record: How Mysuru Dussehra Skies Lit Up With a 2983-Drone Tiger

Dussehra in Mysuru has always been marked by grandeur — royal traditions, cultural performances, and spectacular displays that attract lakhs of visitors from across the country.

On 28 September 2025, the city added a dazzling new chapter to its celebrations. Nearly 3,000 drones lit up the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, filling the night sky with colours, patterns, and breathtaking imagery.

A glimpse into the meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication involved in orchestrating the drone show at Bannimantap Grounds for Mysuru Dasara 2025, showcasing the behind-the-scenes efforts that bring this spectacular event to life#droneshow#mysurudasara2025#cescmysorepic.twitter.com/WxdtChSAHu — cesc.mysore (@cesc_mysore) September 29, 2025

Guinness World Record for Mysuru

Organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC), the show transformed the night sky into a living canvas. At its heart roared a majestic tiger — India’s national animal — brought alive by 2,983 synchronised drones. With this creation, Mysuru shattered the previous benchmark of 1,985 drones used to form an animal image, claiming a Guinness World Record for the “Largest aerial image of a mammal formed by drones”.

Nearly 3,000 drones took part in the evening’s display — double the number from last year’s show, which featured around 1,500.

Image of a soldier formed by drones. (Image courtesy: The Hindu)

In fact, the organisers held trial performances on 28 and 29 September to fine-tune the choreography, ensure safety and adjust lighting and timing.These rehearsals were key to the smooth execution of the full show.

From Chandrayaan to cultural icons

The audience was treated to a variety of stunning images in the sky — from the solar system and ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 to the world map, a soldier, mythological scenes, and symbols close to Karnataka’s heart, including the Ambari elephant, a peacock, a dolphin, and an eagle.

Every formation drew loud cheers from the crowd, which watched in awe as technology and tradition blended seamlessly.

Full video of the 3000 Drones Show by Botlab Dynamics at Mysuru last night, and a Guinness Record for "Largest Aerial image of a Mammal formed by drones"



The drone show will also take place again on Sept 29, Oct 1, and Oct 2 for those who want to witness it live!… pic.twitter.com/K3meuRTWu4 — Srihari Karanth (@sriharikaranth) September 29, 2025

Music and more

Before the drones took flight, the audience enjoyed a lively performance by playback singer Kunal Ganjawala, who sang popular Kannada numbers along with a few Hindi hits, setting the mood for the evening.

An Ambari elephant created during the drone show (Image Courtesy: The Hindu)

The record-breaking drone show will continue on 1 and 2 October, allowing more people to witness the celebration. Soon after the performance, videos and photographs flooded social media, capturing the pride and joy of Mysuru’s star-studded celebration.

As the skies lit up with a tiger, Chandrayaan, and cultural icons, Mysuru reminded the world that traditions can grow richer when paired with innovation. This Dussehra, the city not only honoured its heritage but also etched its name in history.

