Built My Own Caravans, Now Earn Lakhs

From lockdown blues to lakhs on wheels!

Meet Moksha Gandhi, an industrial designer who swapped her laptop for the open road.

Inspired by her mom’s love for travel and dad’s DIY spirit, she built her first caravan in 2020. What began as a family project turned into Vahn—India’s coolest caravan rental & conversion venture.

Today, Moksha’s vans are moving homes for wanderers chasing sunsets & slow journeys.

