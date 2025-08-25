24-YO Engineer-Turned-Rapper Fights for Forests & Tribal Rights — Listen to Her Powerful Rap

With every verse, she breaks the silence. Madhura Ghane, better known as Mahi G, is an engineer-turned-rapper from Maharashtra’s Mahadev Koli tribal community. Her journey from a small village to the stage is powered not by fame, but by the urge to speak truths many avoid.

Music, for her, became more than rhythm and rhyme. It became resistance. Her verses challenge power structures, advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, call out climate injustice, and shine a light on issues often pushed aside. Through rap, she has grown into a fearless voice for her community, speaking truth to power.

That voice was shaped in Kalan, her village in Maharashtra. Engineering gave her a career, but rap gave her a purpose. When she released her debut track Jungle Cha Raja with Rapboss, it wasn’t just a song — it was a tribute to the bond between indigenous people and forests, and a sharp critique of the destruction threatening both.

The themes only grew bolder. Haq Se Hijda Hun became an anthem for transgender rights, crafted with the Humsafar Trust to ensure authenticity. Baapmanuspaid homage to Dr B R Ambedkar and struck a chord with listeners across India. Each track added a new dimension to her mission — to use music as both a microphone and a megaphone for change.

Her activism doesn’t stop at the studio. Partnerships with organisations like Greenpeace India took her voice from villages to wider campaigns. In Heatwave, she raps about farmers and daily-wage workers struggling under rising temperatures, urging society to act before it’s too late.

Through it all, Mahi G has redefined what rap can mean in India. It isn’t just entertainment — it is education, empowerment, and empathy wrapped in verse. For those who have long been unheard, her voice is more than music. It is recognition.