Kerala Gardener Shares Simple Steps To Grow Cucumbers at Home With Kids (Even in Small Spaces!)

Padma Suresh, a 48-year-old gardener from Thiruvananthapuram, has turned her small 500-square-foot terrace into an oasis of homegrown vegetables. Originally from the lush village of Vellarada, near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, she was raised in a farming family, where she developed a love for the land and organic farming. Over the past 12 years, she has cultivated everything from chillies to cucumbers. Through her gardening, she has found a way to stay connected to her roots, offer her family healthy food, and share her passion with others.

Advertisment

“We enjoy savouring the freshness of cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and other garden delights,” she says. Through her gardening journey, Padma has become self-sufficient and a source of inspiration to others.

For kids looking to get their hands dirty and learn the magic of growing their food, cucumbers are the perfect start. Here is a step-by-step guide by the Kerala gardener that parents and children can follow:

Step 1: Begin by selecting the ideal place

Before anything, you will need a sunny spot. Like many fruits and vegetables, cucumbers grow in the warmth, so whether it is a sunny balcony, a terrace, or even a small garden patch, make sure it gets plenty of light.

Advertisment



Pick a sunny spot on your terrace or balcony to grow cucumbers

Padma turned her 500-square-foot terrace into a garden full of over 200 plants, and her cucumbers prosper there. Kids will love finding their little corner to turn into a cucumber space.

Step 2: Prepare the soil

Now comes the fun part for children, which is preparing the soil. The Kerala gardener suggests using organic methods as that will make your plant healthy. She uses natural fertilisers like vermicompost, cow dung, and neem cake. She does not use harmful chemicals to grow cucumbers on her terrace. Kids can help mix compost into the soil, get their hands in the dirt to feel how the earth holds nutrients for the plants to grow strong.

Step 3: Plant the seeds

Advertisment

Once the soil is ready, it is time to plant the cucumber seeds. Padma recommends using small pots or grow bags, which are perfect for anyone gardening in small spaces.



You can use small pots or grow bags to plant cucumbers in a small space

Cucumbers need warmth and moisture to grow well. Plant the seeds about one to two cm deep, and make sure they have space to spread out. It is a great opportunity for kids to learn how to plant seeds carefully, understanding that each tiny seed holds the potential to grow into something big.

Step 4: Water your plant

Advertisment

As the plants start to sprout, they will need some care. Your kids will love the responsibility of watering their plants and giving the right amount of attention to their cucumber. Teach your children to water the plants every morning and evening. It is a great routine for kids to get into, and they will soon understand the importance of timing and balance in caring for plants.



Teach your children to water the plants every morning and evening

Step 5: Create support for the vines

Cucumbers grow on vines that need support. You can use a trellis to help the vines climb up, guaranteeing they have plenty of room to stretch towards the sun. A trellis will help to save space and keep the plants healthy. You can help your kids build or set up, and they will feel proud watching the vines grow taller each day.

Step 6: Use organic fertiliser

Advertisment

No garden is without its pests, but Padma has a solution that’s all-natural. She prepares a special liquid fertiliser using jaggery and sardine fish, which acts as both a fertiliser and a pesticide.

“Take mathi (sardine) fish and chop it into small pieces. Then, add 1.5 kg of jaggery and mix it with the fish. Keep the contents in an airtight container. Stir it every day,” she shares. This is a perfect hands-on activity for kids to help with and learn how natural solutions can help keep the cucumber plant healthy.



You can harvest cucumbers when they are six inches long

Step 7: Harvest the cucumbers

Advertisment

After weeks of care, the cucumbers will begin to grow. You can wait until they are firm and green, approximately six inches long, before picking them with your children. Your children will enjoy the activity of harvesting and the joy of pulling a fresh cucumber from the vine.