Ranchi Teacher Transforms Roadside Garbage Spot into a 200-Plant Garden

Manoj Ranjan, a teacher by profession, has turned the roadside space outside his home in Ranchi’s Harmu housing colony into a thriving garden.

Advertisment

Living in a place with limited space, he found his passion for gardening constrained. However, his resolve led him to utilise the small patch outside his home – once a dumping ground for garbage – to turn it into a garden.

“Back in my village, I used to plant many trees along with my father. But when my family moved to Ranchi for work, there was not much space in the new house to plant trees. I noticed how people would throw garbage outside our house. So, we turned it into a garden. Today, this spot has become a popular place for passersby to stop and take selfies,” he says with pride.

Since childhood, Manoj has pursued his green endeavours despite initially facing challenges. “Earlier, whenever I planted saplings, they were either plucked or taken away,” he says with a sigh.

Advertisment

But Manoj remained undeterred. He persisted by using recycled objects including old oil cans, tires, and helmets for planting to ensure that potential theft would not be a setback.

Today, his garden boasts over 200 varieties of plants in a compact space of 10 ft by 4 ft. He chose plants that thrive in limited sunlight, as a large tree already shades the area. He opted for seasonal flowers and ornamental plants, intentionally avoiding species commonly used in religious practices to discourage plucking.

Remarkably, this roadside garden’s beauty is a collective effort.

Manoj’s family, including his two daughters, Ananya and Manisha Dubey, have actively helped flourish the garden. They decorate the space with colourful bricks and creatively recycled pots. His initiative has inspired neighbours, sparking a trend of roadside gardens throughout the community.

Advertisment

Manoj’s garden has also become a local attraction, with people passing by just to enjoy the view.

What started as a personal passion project has become a community highlight. This showcases how urban spaces can be converted into lush gardens and proves that anyone can contribute to beautifying their surroundings, regardless of space constraints.

Following his lead, you too can transform vacant spaces around your house into thriving gardens and contribute to beautifying your city.

Happy gardening!