IIT Couple Swaps US Careers for Biodiverse Farm, Grows 85% of Their Own Food in MP

"Building a mudhouse is tougher than cracking JEE," say IIT toppers Sakshi Bhatia and Arpit Maheshwari, who traded their high-paying corporate jobs in the US for a simpler, more fulfilling life in rural India.

In search of a balanced lifestyle and a deeper connection with nature, the couple settled in Badnagar, a small village in Madhya Pradesh, and began their journey towards sustainability by establishing a farm called ‘Jeevantika’.

Their transformation began in 2015 when travels across South America prompted a major shift in their worldview. "The futility of consumerism started to gnaw at us," recalls Arpit. Before leaving for South America, they sold most of their material possessions, embracing a simpler, minimalist lifestyle. As they backpacked through the Amazon, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, their experiences deepened their environmental consciousness, solidifying their commitment to sustainable living.

In 2017, the couple returned to India, determined to live closer to nature. “We wanted to grow our own food and lead a more mindful existence,” says Sakshi. They chose to set up Jeevantika on 1.5 acres of land, where today, they grow nearly 85% of what they consume.

“The only thing we continue to buy from another farm is oil since we do not have the machine yet,” Sakshi informs, emphasising their dedication to self-sufficiency.

Their mud house, constructed entirely by hand, offers a peaceful retreat after long days spent on the farm. "Building the mud house has to be the hardest thing that I have done in my life and yet so fulfilling," says Sakshi.

It took the couple nearly three months to build their home from the ground up. Despite having no electricity, the house remains cool even during the peak of summer, offering respite without the need for fans or air conditioning. They’ve also chosen not to have a refrigerator, as they can pick fresh vegetables and fruitswhenever they need them.

Their farming practice follows permaculture principles, which ensures both sustainability and ecological balance. Living off the land has brought the couple a profound sense of fulfilment and happiness.

If you wish to learn more about their journey or visit Jeevantika, you can reach out to them via their Instagram handle (@jeevantika.forest).

