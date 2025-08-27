How To Spend Five Days in Hampi With Your Partner on a Rs 13,000 Budget

Far from the city’s rush and wrapped in timeless tranquillity, Hampi is a destination that speaks the language of love in stone and silence.

Advertisment

Once the grand capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, today it stands as a surreal mosaic of boulder-strewn landscapes, crumbling temples, sacred rivers, and slow sunrises. For couples seeking meaningful moments instead of material ones, it is a romantic escape carved straight from history, and the best part is that it is possible to explore it without spending a fortune.

Whether it is sharing a coracle ride on the Tungabhadra, watching golden sunsets from ancient hilltops, or wandering hand in hand through centuries-old ruins, Hampi offers an intimacy that is ideal for couples travelling on a budget. Here is a thoughtfully crafted five-day itinerary, designed to help you experience the charm and beauty of the place while keeping your expenses well in check.

Day 1: Arrival via Hospet - First glimpses of Hampi

Your journey begins with a train or overnight bus to Hospet, the nearest town, just 13 km from Hampi. A sleeper-class train from Bengaluru will cost around Rs 250 to Rs 300 per person, while a KSRTC AC sleeper bus averages around Rs 630. From Hospet, take a shared rickshaw (Rs 20) or a private auto (Rs 200) to reach Hampi Bazaar.

Advertisment



Hampi is a destination that speaks the language of love in stone and silence; Picture source: Incredible India

Once in Hampi, check into a budget guesthouse. Options like Gopi Guest House or Padma Guest House offer clean and comfortable rooms starting from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 per night.

Spend your first evening exploring Virupaksha Temple. As the sun begins to set, climb Hemakuta Hill just nearby for a stunning panoramic view of the landscape bathed in golden hues, a magical first glimpse of what is to come.

Day 2: Ancient ruins and riverside romance

Advertisment

Start your day early by renting a bicycle or scooter (Rs 100 - Rs 150 for a cycle, Rs 300 - Rs 400 for a moped). Pack water and light snacks, and set off to explore the spectacular ruins of the Vittala Temple complex, known for its iconic stone chariot and musical pillars.

Entry tickets to the main archaeological sites cost Rs 40 for Indian nationals, which includes access to several key locations. From there, visit the Royal Enclosure, Queen’s Bath, and the Elephant Stables, soaking in the architecture and charm.



You can travel to Hampi on a budget with your partner; Picture source: Travel and Leisure Asia

Advertisment

For lunch, stop by Mango Tree or Laughing Buddha Cafe for local thalis and smoothies, which are budget-friendly and delicious (meals typically cost Rs 120 to Rs 200 per person). Later, enjoy a peaceful coracle ride across the Tungabhadra (Rs 50 to Rs 100 per person).

Day 3: Anegundi - Slow living and sacred spaces

On your third day, take a coracle or cross the bridge to Anegundi, a quieter, more rural side of Hampi steeped in mythology and charm. Rent a scooter here and head towards Anjaneya Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman. The 570-step climb rewards you with one of the most breathtaking views over Hampi, particularly at sunrise or sunset.

Stay the night in a homely riverside guesthouse or hut in Virupapura Gaddi, with options ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 1,500. These stays often include home-cooked meals and are perfect for couples seeking a peaceful escape away from the touristy buzz.

Advertisment

Wander through banana plantations, sit by the riverbank, or simply read and relax in a hammock. Anegundi is made for doing nothing, together.

Day 4: Sunrises, cafes, and hidden corners

Return to the Hampi side and set out for an early morning hike up Matanga Hill, considered the best spot in Hampi to catch the sunrise. As the morning light spills over the ruins, the moment feels both ancient and intimate.



Set out for an early morning hike up Matanga Hill to catch the sunrise; Picture source: TripInvites

Advertisment

Spend your afternoon revisiting favourite spots or discovering hidden temples and pathways. You could also visit the Archaeological Museum in nearby Kamalapura, which offers insight into Hampi’s past for a nominal fee.

Later, indulge in cafe-hopping, you can try Chill Out Cafe, The Goan Corner, or Moonlight Restaurant, all serving great food under Rs 200. Evenings here are slow and magical; watch the stars appear above the ruins and let time pass quietly.

Day 5: Market meanders and parting moments

On your final day, pick up a few meaningful souvenirs from Hampi Bazaar, such as stone carvings, handmade leather notebooks, locally woven scarves, or aromatic spices. Enjoy a leisurely breakfast before heading back to Hospet and onwards to your city.

Total estimated budget for two people

Advertisment

A romantic five-day trip to Hampi can comfortably be enjoyed by couples on a budget of Rs 7,600 to Rs 12,500 in total. This includes round-trip travel (Rs 1,200 - Rs 2,000), four nights of budget accommodation (Rs 2,400 - Rs 4,500), local transport such as bicycle or scooter rentals and rickshaws (Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,200), meals at local cafes and eateries (Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000), entry tickets and coracle rides (Rs 500 - Rs 800), and miscellaneous expenses like souvenirs or snacks (Rs 500 - Rs 1,000).



You can enjoy a dreamy five-day romantic escape to Hampi for just Rs 7,600 to Rs 12,500; Picture source: Travels of a Bookpacker

With thoughtful choices, the entire journey offers great value without compromising on memorable and shared experiences.

Budget travel tips for couples

Travel overnight by sleeper train or bus to save on both time and accommodation.

Stay in guesthouses that offer complimentary breakfast or shared meals.

Use bicycles or mopeds to explore at your own pace; they are economical and allow you to reach offbeat spots.



Enjoy coracle rides, golden sunsets, and ancient ruins with your partner during your romantic getaway; Picture source: Soula Tour

Avoid packaged tours; self-guided exploration is cheaper and more personal.