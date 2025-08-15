How to Plan a Budget-Friendly Three-Day Family Weekend From Bengaluru to Mysuru

Looking for an affordable family getaway from Bengaluru? Mysuru, just 150 km away, makes for the perfect weekend escape. With its rich heritage, stunning palaces, bustling zoological parks, and serene gardens, there’s something here for everyone.

A budget-friendly trip doesn’t mean cutting down on fun — just a little smart planning. Here’s your guide to a three-day, family-friendly Mysuru trip from Bengaluru.

Day 1 - Friday: Journey and royal heritage

Start your Friday morning with a train ride from Bengaluru to Mysuru. It’s economical and comfortable, costing about Rs 600 to Rs 800 for a family of four (round trip). Enjoy the scenic countryside as you travel.

On arrival, head straight to the Amba Vilas Palace (Mysuru Palace) — a stunning Indo-Saracenic masterpiece built between 1897 and 1912. Once the royal residence of the Wadiyar dynasty, its grand halls, intricate carvings, and ornate interiors are truly breathtaking.



Entry fees: Rs 40 per adult, Rs 20 per child (10–18 years), and free for younger children. Foreign visitors pay Rs 200, which includes an audio guide.

If you visit on a public holiday, do not miss the palace illuminated by over one lakh bulbs in the evening. Alternatively, catch the light and sound show on other days for a dramatic retelling of the palace’s history.

After a day of exploring, check into a budget hotel for about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per night. Finish your evening sampling local dishes at nearby eateries, enjoying Mysuru’s famed cuisine without overspending.

Day 2 - Saturday: Wildlife and nature

Begin Saturday with a visit to the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru Zoo, established in 1892. It is one of India’s oldest zoos, home to diverse species including tigers, lions, and exotic birds. Entry costs Rs 120 for adults and Rs 60 for children aged 5 to 12.

Next door, explore Karanji Lake Nature Park with its walk-through aviary, butterfly park, and serene boat rides. A combined ticket for the zoo and the lake costs Rs 150 per adult and Rs 80 per child, which is an excellent value for a full day outdoors.



For the best experience, visit early morning or late afternoon when the animals are most active. Later, head to Chamundi Hills for panoramic views and visit the Chamundeshwari Temple, a spiritual and scenic highlight.

Wrap up your day with dinner at a family-friendly restaurant serving Mysuru’s famous masala dosa and filter coffee.

Day 3 - Sunday: Culture, markets, and farewell

Spend Sunday morning at Chamundi Hills if you haven’t yet, enjoying the temple and breathtaking views of the city below.

Then, visit Devaraja Market, a bustling hub filled with flowers, spices, fresh produce, and crafts. It is your place to pick up souvenirs and taste local street snacks, offering an authentic Mysuru experience.

If time allows, stop by St Philomena’s Cathedral, a Gothic-style church, known for its beautiful stained glass and peaceful gardens.



Before your train back to Bengaluru, enjoy a meal at a local cafe, perhaps savouring Mysuru pak sweets and a strong filter coffee.

Budget overview

A three-day trip to Mysuru can easily fit into a budget of Rs 5,000–Rs 7,000 for a family of four. Train tickets cost around Rs 600–Rs 800 (round trip), budget hotels Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 per night, and local meals about Rs 1,200–Rs 1,500 for the entire stay.

Entry to Amba Vilas Palace totals Rs 120 for adults, while combined tickets for Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake come to about Rs 360 for the family. Local transport — auto-rickshaws or taxis — adds roughly Rs 500–Rs 700, with snacks and souvenirs bringing the total close to Rs 7,000.



Just 150 km from Bengaluru, Mysuru is a treasure trove of history and culture. With a little planning, a three-day family trip here can be both memorable and refreshingly budget-friendly.