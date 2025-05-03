8 Hidden Gems in Bengaluru for the Best Dosas to Kickstart Your Day

Who knew that a duo of fermented rice and lentil batter could blend to give birth to the perfect breakfast staple? For eons now, the dosa has prided itself on occupying a prestigious seat in the South Indian breakfast domain. And it isn’t budging anytime soon. But with an array of eateries — one better than the other — which outlet must you head to while you are in the city of Bengaluru? We’re here to help.

This list encompasses recommendations by chefs, influencers, food bloggers and the likes to ensure you get your fill of the fermented delight.

1. Vidyarthi Bhavan

Cut to the year 1943 when a bunch of students in Bengaluru set up a small eatery serving local snacks. Today, the space is known as Vidyarthi Bhavan — one of the legacy dosa spots in the city. The eatery stands as a testament to what resilience and hard work can achieve over time. While many patronisers hail the dosas here as “heavenly”, you must pay a visit here and witness it for yourself.

2. Veena Stores

The idlis here have an unparalleled texture, almost like clouds on a plate. But frequent goers also recommend the shavige bath served at this iconic spot. The rice noodle delight is said to be so delicious that people can often be seen bringing their tiffins and getting heaps of helpings before proceeding to a long day’s work. If you’ve worked up an appetite, don’t miss out on the puliogare (tamarind rice).

3. Central Tiffin Room

If Dosa is on your mind when you're in Bengaluru then at Shri Sagar CTR is the best place. Do you agree? #nomnom#foodlovepic.twitter.com/ndiAStz57o — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) December 18, 2016

At the intersection of benne dosa, coffee and bonda lies the magic that the Central Tiffin Room has been creating since the 1920s. The eatery has had a varied diaspora of guests and one anecdote suggests the Maharaja of Mysuru was one of them.

Rechristened as Shri Sagar later when the ownership changed hands, the place continues to be a draw for its ‘melt-in-the-mouth’ benne (butter) masala dosa, maddur vada and Mangalore bajji. In fact, the spot is one of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s favourites.

4. Mavalli Tiffin Room

Another pre-Independence marvel, the Mavalli Tiffin Room was established in 1924 and continues to thrill the people of Bengaluru with its fare. Aside from serving the perfect dosas, the eatery continues to gain traction with its rava idlis, a result of serendipity.

It is said that during World War II, the short rice supply compelled the eatery to experiment with semolina as a substitute. Thus the rava idlis were born.

Naren Thimmaiah, a culinary legend behind the success of Karavalli kitchens of Bengaluru, shared his love for the place in an interview with Bangalore Mirror. “I love eating at Mavalli Tiffin Room because the food there is very tasty and not run-of-the-mill stuff. The food is traditional and eating there is an experience in itself. I love the Masala Dosa and Bisibelebath there,” he was quoted saying.

5. The Rameshwaram Cafe

What do you do when a Masterchef Australia judge walks into your South Indian eatery asking to be surprised? You serve him the best dosa you can manage. Well, that’s exactly what the chefs at The Rameshwaram Cafe did when Gary Mehigan visited the outlet. Mehigan was in the city with his co-judges Matt Preston and George Calombaris for a gala dinner. Needless to say, the dosa found favour with Mehigan who took to social media to proclaim his love for it.

“Well, that was a ‘proper’ dosa. Love this place @therameshwaramcafe. We ate ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee idli podi, kesari baath and some seriously great filter coffee! I'll be back.”

6. Taaza Thindi

Touted as one of the most hygienic places for dosa in Bengaluru, Taaza Thindi punches well above its weight with the amazing fare it delivers at nominal prices. Dosas, fluffy idlis and kesari bhat amid other South Indian items fill the menu — the perfect starter for a lazy Sunday morning.

As one Zomato user wrote, “Crunchy vadas, soft idlis, crisp dosas (not deep fried in ghee), divine khara bhaat and a sweet finish with a kesari bhaat and filter coffee. Taking value for money and consistent quality and taste to the next level, Tazaa Thindi shines on!”

7. RK Dosa Camp



The four-foot-long dosa at RK Dosa Camp, Picture source: Instagram: Muhammed Aslam

What is the biggest dosa you’ve ever eaten? Whatever the dimension, the dosa at this eatery is bound to beat it. Four feet and counting the RK Dosa Camp’s ‘family dosa’ ensures your meal is a hearty affair with everyone joining in to help you finish. Needless to say, you’d do well to arrive on an empty stomach. A fiesta awaits!

8. Chikkanna Tiffin Room

Started over sixty years ago, CTR has been delighting Bengalureans in Cubbonpet. Foodies are often stuck at an impasse when it comes to choosing between the mini dosas served here and their larger versions. We’d say pick both. The minis come in sizes that are no bigger than 6 inches and customers love the ghee topped versions. But a must-eat is the saagu (a mint and coconut-based Karnataka-style curry) and chutney whose taste is said to have remained consistent to this day.

Edited by Padmashree Pande.