Watch: Inside Bengaluru’s Sustainable Home With No Water, Gas, or Electricity Connections

Imagine waking up to the warm glow of sunlight streaming through large windows, eating meals cooked by the sun’s energy, and tending to a thriving garden with 40 varieties of organic produce — all within a solar-powered home designed to live in harmony with nature. This is the everyday reality of Bengaluru-based couple Reva and Ranjan Malik, whose eco-friendly house proves that a minimalistic, low-impact lifestyle can be both beautiful and functional.

The Maliks' 770-square-foot home is a testament to the power of natural materials and innovative, resource-efficient technologies. Built with stabilised mud, terracotta, and recycled materials, the house is energy-efficient, reducing its environmental impact at every stage.

The roof, made of rammed earth and Mangalorean tiles, slopes at a 30-degree angle to capture and store rainwater, while naturally cooling the home during summer. A mud-concrete foundation, replacing traditional cement, ensures the structure is both earthquake-resistant and environmentally sustainable.

The couple’s home operates with minimal reliance on external resources. They have no municipal water connection. Yet, they have never faced a water crisis, thanks to an underground rainwater harvesting system that stores up to 10,000 litres.

The house also has no electric lights or fans. Large windows and open spaces flood the interiors with natural light and provide ventilation, ensuring a comfortable indoor environment throughout the year. The Maliks follow a circadian rhythm, waking with the sunrise and using oil lamps at night. They use electricity solely for charging their electric vehicle, making their lifestyle nearly self-sustaining and off-grid.

The couple stores food in a traditional terracotta fridge, which naturally maintains a cool 8-10°C without electricity, keeping their food fresh in an energy-efficient manner. They also recycle greywater to nourish their organic garden, where they grow a variety of produce, including tomatoes, spinach, papayas, and bottle gourds.

Looking ahead, Reva and Ranjan are working toward 100% energy self-sufficiency. With their solar panels already powering most of their daily needs, their home is the perfect example of how simple, intentional choices can reduce our environmental footprint and promote a deeper connection with nature.

Edited by Khushi Arora