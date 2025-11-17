The Junior Changemakers’ Club | ‘I Wanted To Help My Grandma. I Ended Up Helping 20000 Elders’: A Class 12 Student’s Letter to India’s Youth

This Children’s Day, we at The Better India reached out to young achievers across different sectors to learn about the change they wish to see in the country. From tackling a city’s water crisis to becoming a wildlife photographer at just 10, these kids have fresh ideas, high ambitions, and an inspiring spirit to make our nation truly a 'Better India'. Here’s what they have to say on this special day.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

To the youth of India,

My name is Nikhil Lemos, and I am a student in Class 12 from Vadodara, Gujarat. I was in Class 6 when the concept of Meditel first came to me. It started off with something extremely personal. I watched my grandma forget to take her medicines regularly, and I saw how it slowly began to take a toll on her health. I still remember the worry on her face and the rising panic in my parents as we realised how missing even one dose could have such a drastic effect on her. That made a huge impact on me.

It made me realise how many elderly people face the same challenge day in and day out, trying to remember which pill to take at what time while juggling innumerable medications for chronic conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid issues, or cholesterol.

I soon understood that this problem was about more than forgetfulness. It was about self-respect, independence, and peace of mind. Our elders, who have spent their entire lives caring for us, deserve to age with comfort and confidence, not anxiety or confusion. That thought became my inspiration.

This was how the birth of Meditel took place: first as a doodle in my school notebook and later as a small working model (if you could even call it that). Over the years, I built and refined several prototypes after school hours, learning from each failure, testing new ideas, and improving the design one step at a time. Everyone would find it highly amusing to see a young child tinkering and working on the same project so passionately for years.

The first Meditel model that Nikhil built when he was in Class 7, Picture source: Nikhil

What began as a simple concept has now grown into a smart pill dispenser with six containers, created to remind senior citizens to take their tablets before and after every meal. It not only organises one’s medicines but also sends timely reminders and helps them follow their prescriptions accurately, making medication management simpler, safer, and absolutely stress-free.

The goal of Meditel has always gone beyond convenience. It is about restoring control and giving senior citizens a sense of independence while reducing the constant worry their families feel (especially in today’s age of nuclear families).

Through this journey, I realised that technology by itself cannot solve every problem. Most senior citizens are still not comfortable using digital tools. Even simple actions such as sending a voice message, ordering medicines online, or using social media feel intimidating to them. After research and constant interactions with senior citizens, I started another initiative, which I called Elder Allies.

Elder Allies is a youth-led group that brings together young volunteers to help senior citizens learn and not fear technology. We guide them through small but meaningful digital tasks such as making video calls to loved ones, recording a voice message, using WhatsApp, booking doctor appointments, or ordering medication online.

Nikhil leads 'Elder Allies' that helps senior citizens understand technology and the basics of the digital world, Picture source: Nikhil

The goal was not only to teach but also to connect generations. It allowed both young people and elders to learn from one another, share experiences, and build lasting bonds.

What began as a small effort in my neighbourhood slowly grew into a movement across India, helping over 20,000 senior citizens across 10 city chapters that bridged the generation gap with empathy and understanding.

Watching an elderly person smile after sending their first voice message, successfully ordering their medicines online, or even creating a fun reel reminded me of the true purpose of innovation. Technology is not meant to create distances between people but to bring them closer.

This journey of creating Meditel and establishing Elder Allies has shaped not just my path as an innovator but also as a human being. Along the way, I was humbled to receive incredible recognition for my work. I was honoured with The Diana Award, presented on behalf of the Royal Family, for my efforts to use innovation for social good.

I was also recognised by MetLife USA, and my work was acknowledged by UNICEF, where I had the privilege of presenting my ideas to David Beckham and representatives from the Education Ministry of India.

These experiences felt surreal, not because of the awards themselves but because they showed me how deeply the world values ideas born from compassion. Each recognition reminded me that no idea is ever too small, no person too young, and no challenge too great to overcome when you truly care about the outcome.

Even with this progress, I must be honest: I have not yet been able to create a fully functioning model of Meditel. I have built several working prototypes and refined and redesigned them multiple times, but the lack of funding and technical support has made it difficult to take the next step towards large-scale production.

However, the encouraging responses I have received keep me going. Many families and senior citizens themselves have reached out, asking when Meditel will be available for use. Their belief in this idea and their hope to see it come to life have been my greatest motivation.

For me, this means that Meditel has already achieved its first success. It has already created awareness, sparked conversations, and inspired people to care about the health of senior citizens in new ways.

As I draft this letter as a Class 12 student, I realise how much this journey has taught me: not just about science or technology but about human connection and empathy. I have learned that innovation is not merely about creating a device; it is about recognising a need, feeling the pain behind it, and working towards a solution that brings relief and comfort.

As a young kid, when I first saw my grandmother struggling, I never imagined that moment would define not only my present but also my future.

To the youth of India, I want to say this: we live in an indifferent world where people do not know who their next-door neighbour is, but today’s world is also full of extraordinary possibilities. We belong to a generation that can think, design, and innovate in ways never seen before. Yet above all, we must learn to empathise. Innovation means little without compassion.

Nikhil was a panellist at the World Children's Day conference at New Delhi in 2023, Picture source: Nikhil

Every small idea, no matter how simple it seems, has the power to create real change. I was just a curious Class 6 student with a sketch and a wish to help my grandma. Today, that wish has taken me on a journey that connected me with global changemakers and inspired people from across the world. And it all began with a single act of caring.

So, to all my fellow young dreamers across this country, let us build with empathy and kindness. When innovation is accompanied by compassion, it not only changes lives but also touches them.

Our grandparents once taught us the basics of life. Now it is our turn to use what we have learned to give back. We must not only care for them but also ensure that they live their sunset years in good health, dignity, and peace.

Meditel is my way of doing that: a small act of love that grew into a mission for change. Meditel led to different innovations along the way, such as PerilPulse and ThermoCatch, all of which aimed at improving life. If I have learned anything along the way, it is that when compassion meets innovation, there are no limits to what we can achieve.

Always, with hope,

Nikhil Lemos

Class 12

https://nikhillemos.com/