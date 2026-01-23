How a Village Near Katarniaghat Built Predator-Proof Homes To Stay Safe From Tigers

In the dawn of Lohra village, under the tall shadows of the sal forest on the edge of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, life has always been a delicate balancing act. Families live cheek‑by‑jowl with nature, buffeted by monsoon winds, sewn into the fabric of farmland, and only a few steps away from tiger and leopard territory. But for generations, this closeness has carried an invisible price.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

People often describe this reality as a human–wildlife conflict. For Lohra’s residents, it shows up in simpler, more personal ways. Parents call their children home early. Women hurry through chores before dusk. The forest feels nearest when daylight fades, and memories of past incidents surface most strongly then.

Living this close to the forest has always demanded care, and for many families, it has meant carrying an unspoken fear into every evening. Livestock losses, past leopard encounters, and stories passed down across generations have shaped how the village moves, rests, and plans its nights.

This tension has long influenced how the village functions, even as farming, schooling, and community life continue side by side with the wild.

Advertisment

A new kind of home takes shape

That rhythm began to shift with the arrival of a predator-proof house cluster, the first such initiative in Uttar Pradesh. Six homes now stand together inside a shared protective enclosure, designed to reduce the risk of wildlife entering living spaces.

Livestock losses, past leopard encounters, and stories passed down across generations have shaped how the village moves. Photograph: (WWF's Tigers Alive)

The boundary is built using locally available bamboo poles and PVC chain mesh, rising about 12 to 15 feet high and extending roughly 160 metres in length. The materials are affordable, familiar, and durable enough to act as a clear physical barrier between homes and forest land.

The cluster was developed as a pilot initiative by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, as part of efforts to reduce human–wildlife conflict along the forest edge. Launched in January 2026, the cluster is among the first such interventions in Uttar Pradesh and has only recently come into use.

Design that centres everyday safety

Within this structure, metal auto‑closure doors ensure that no opening is left unattended, while solar-powered motion lights illuminate the compound after dusk. A central hooter alarm, triggered from any house in the cluster, allows residents to alert the community in case of danger. Safety advisories displayed around the cluster remind families of simple routines that reduce risky encounters with wildlife.

Inside the enclosure, life begins to breathe a little easier. The nights are no longer fraught with anxiety. Women fetch water without constantly looking over their shoulders; children play outside as dusk falls; farmers tend their fields a little later, reassured that light and community support are close at hand.

Safety here is not just a feature of the walls; it exists in marked paths, periodic alarms, and the watchfulness of neighbours, forming a network of vigilance that stretches across the cluster.

Making space for coexistence

The forest remains active and alive. Tigers and leopards still move through their natural habitat. What has changed is how the village relates to that reality. The predator-proof cluster offers a practical way to reduce risk without pushing people or wildlife out.

Tigers and leopards still move through their natural habitat. What has changed is how the village relates to that reality. Photograph: (Big Cat Rescue)

As morning returns to Lohra, the houses stand firm against the green edge of the sanctuary. They signal a careful, hopeful approach to coexistence, shaped by local needs, simple design, and the belief that safety and proximity to nature do not have to cancel each other out.