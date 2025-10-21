For 30 Years, These Tamil Nadu Villages Have Celebrated a Silent Diwali — for the Sake of Birds

Every year, as India explodes into colour and sound during Diwali, a cluster of villages in Tamil Nadu lights up in silence.

In Kollukudipatti, S Maampatti, and Vettangudipatti, nestled near the serene Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary in Sivaganga district, the festival of lights is celebrated not with the noise of firecrackers, but with quiet reverence.

For over three decades, the people here have consciously avoided bursting crackers, not just during Diwali, but also during weddings and temple festivals.

Their reason? Birds.

A festival dedicated to silence and sensitivity

The nearby Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary, spread across 36 hectares along the Madurai-Karaikudi highway, is one of South India’s oldest protected wetlands. Each winter, the sanctuary becomes home to over 200 species of migratory birds, including the Egret, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Darter, Asian Openbill Stork, and the Black-headed Ibis.



These winged visitors travel from as far as Switzerland, Russia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and even Australia, seeking refuge, food, and safe breeding grounds.

Villagers believe the arrival of these birds is a signal of seasonal change and agricultural promise.

“If the birds don’t visit the tank, there won’t be a good harvest,” explained A Raman, a local farmer. “Their arrival signals a promising monsoon.”

Over the years, the villagers have built an unspoken pact with nature. The birds return every year, and in return, the villagers maintain a protective silence — no loud celebrations, no startling blasts, just peace.

A community tradition, not an enforcement

“I am 59 years old, and I have never celebrated Diwali with crackers,” one resident told Asian News International. “We refrained from bursting firecrackers as they disturb the birds.”

Another resident, Maheshwari, who moved to Vettangudipatti two decades ago, echoed the sentiment: “Birds are like our pets. We’ve kept our children away from crackers for their sake. It’s been twenty years since I came here, and till now, I have never celebrated Diwali with firecrackers.”

What makes this story remarkable is that the decision to have a cracker-free Diwali isn't enforced by any official but is a community-led observation, passed down through generations, respected by all.

As a gesture of appreciation, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department distributes half a kilogram of sweets to every household in the village each Diwali. A simple thank-you for an extraordinary act of environmental stewardship.

A welcome return

While only 800 migratory birds had turned up at the sanctuary in 2023, the number has gone up to 3,500 to 4,000 in 2024. The rise is being attributed to the villagers' unwavering commitment to maintaining a quiet, welcoming habitat.

“The early arrival of migratory birds is a good omen,” said locals. “The birds know the rains better than we do. If they nest in low areas, there won’t be much rain. If they nest higher, we can expect a heavy monsoon.”

In a world where firecracker bans are often met with resistance, these villages in Sivaganga show us that change often needs just love.

Here, Diwali is still a festival of lights, but its brightest light may just be the silent promise between villagers and birds: We won’t disturb you. Come home.

Sources:



‘Vettangudi birds Sanctuary doesn’t burst crackers on Diwali for the sake of birds’: by ANI, published on 18 October 2022