Villagers United To Revive Elathur Lake, Creating a Safe Haven for 187 Bird Species in Tamil Nadu

Most mornings at Elathur Lake begin with a flutter. The still waters in Erode’s Nambiyur taluk (sub-district) suddenly ripple as thousands of wings rise into the sky — pintails, storks, geese, and eagles painting the horizon. For the villagers who live around it, this sight is more than just beautiful. It is a reminder of how their unity saved a lake, and why the Tamil Nadu government has now declared it the state’s third Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) under Section 37(1) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

Spread across 37.42 hectares, the lake is a thriving wetland made up of deep and shallow waters, marshes, mudflats, scrubland, and rocky patches. This unique mix of habitats makes it an important wintering and breeding ground for both migratory and resident species.

A haven for birds and more

Surveys have counted as many as 187 bird species at Elathur. Come winter, the still waters turn into a stage for thousands of arrivals — nearly 5,000 birds at their peak. Among them are rare and threatened travellers: the Steppe Eagle, listed as endangered, the River Tern and Greater Spotted Eagle, both vulnerable, and near-threatened species like the Woolly-necked Stork, Painted Stork, Oriental Darter, and Black-headed Ibis.

It isn’t only the raptors and storks that find refuge here. Migratory flocks of Northern Pintails, Garganeys, Bar-headed Geese, Green-winged Teals, and Wigeons glide in to rest and feed, turning the lake into a living aviary through the cooler months.

And the life here stretches well beyond feathers and wings. Elathur sustains 38 species of plants, 35 butterflies, 12 dragonflies, 12 reptiles, seven mammals, and countless amphibians, fish, and invertebrates. Officials often describe it as nothing less than a “reservoir of genetic diversity” that reveals the ecological wealth of Tamil Nadu.

Congratulations Tamil Nadu ! What started with a resolution from the Town Panchayat of Elathur in Erode has led to the Notification of Tamil Nadu's 3rd Biodiversity Heritage site ! Tamil Nadu Government has notified Elathur Lake in Erode District, spanning 37.42 hectares, as the… pic.twitter.com/rc7OOKAZ29 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 1, 2025

How a small lake won big recognition

Elathur now stands alongside Arittapatti in Madurai (declared in November 2022) and Kasampatti in Dindigul (declared in March 2025), becoming the third site in Tamil Nadu to be given this recognition. Together, these places signal a shift in the way the state protects its natural wealth — not just through national parks and sanctuaries, but also by recognising everyday landscapes where people and wildlife live side by side.

With the new tag comes responsibility. The Biodiversity Heritage Site status allows local committees to step in, map species, set conservation rules, and ensure activities that could damage the lake are kept in check. In other words, it creates a protective ring around Elathur while still respecting age-old community practices.

As Environment and Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu put it: “The aim is to bring recognition to local communities, ensure ecological resilience, and enhance conservation while safeguarding livelihoods.”

How people saved the lake

The road to heritage status was not easy. The notification, issued on 28 January 2025, was the outcome of persistent community and government collaboration. The Elathur town panchayat, birdwatchers, conservationists, and the district administration came together to push for the designation.

The panchayat passed a resolution in support, later endorsed by the district collector and recommended by the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board.

With the new status, the community’s role goes beyond advocacy. Local birdwatchers, panchayat members, and volunteers are expected to contribute to biodiversity surveys, awareness drives, and lake monitoring through the Biodiversity Management Committee. Their everyday stewardship is central to keeping Elathur thriving.

Local conservationist Deepak Venkatachalam, founder of Suzhal Arivom, recalled the turning point. “At one point, a contractor had won the auction to cut down dry deciduous trees, which were roosting sites for birds. After we documented the birdlife and explained the importance, the collector cancelled it. There was also rampant poaching earlier. Today, there is a sense of belongingness among the community.”

A hopeful legacy

With Elathur’s addition, Tamil Nadu now counts three Biodiversity Heritage Sites on its ecological map. For the people of Erode, the designation is more than a title — it is proof that a lake once under threat can be revived when communities and governments walk the path together.

So far, Elathur has stayed safe from dangers like industrial pollution or encroachment. But conservationists know the work never ends. The lake’s survival will depend on continued watchfulness — the bird counts, the community patrols, the quiet care that ensures its waters remain a sanctuary.

Elathur’s journey is a reminder that protecting nature is not about grand gestures, but about the quiet watch of its people. And in that, it offers hope for wetlands and fragile ecosystems across India.

Edited by Khushi Arora