Rourkela Scientist Turns Steel Waste Into Bio-Fertilisers, Helping 500 Farmers Boost Crop Yields

In the industrial hub of Rourkela, towering heaps of Linz-Donawitz (LD) steel slag rise like ghostly mountains across the town’s outskirts. These massive piles of industrial detritus bear testimony to the vigorous steel production that has defined Odisha for decades.

To most, they present merely as formidable wastelands, but to Dr Shitarashmi Sahu, these piles were not just eyesores.

Initially perplexed by their vastness, it was her plunge into environmental research that revealed the underlying woes these mountains symbolised.

“Overflowing lands filled with hazardous waste posed a significant threat to the environment and public health. It also affects vegetation and suffocates the surrounding biosphere under layers of dust and toxic byproducts,” she shares.

An accomplished biotechnologist, Dr Sahu was always curious about the imposing slag heaps dotting her hometown’s landscape. It sparked an idea that had the potential to redefine challenges as opportunities.

After extensive research about the potential utility of this waste, she discovered an untapped avenue for transformation — converting LD steel slag into environmentally friendly fertilisers.

She meticulously formulated a bio-fertiliser that harnessed the slag’s mineral contents while controlling its toxic elements. Her efforts not only promised to mitigate the growing waste issue but also offered a boon to farmers, enhancing soil health and crop yields significantly.

This innovation bridged the gap between industrial waste management and sustainable agriculture, setting a precedent for turning ecological challenges into flourishing ventures.

Turning waste to wealth: How an idea took shape for the environment and farmers

Dr Sahu, who is a biotechnologist and environmental technology specialist, graduated from the Majhighariani Institute of Technology and Science (MITS). She attended the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, for her Phd.

Yet, her true calling emerged not within the walls of academia but in the vast fields where farmers struggled with dwindling returns and increasingly degraded soils. “I grew up watching my grandfather cultivate crops organically on his 50-acre farm. That connection to the land, to unadulterated food, stayed with me,” she reminisces.

As farmers continue their chemical-heavy agricultural practices today, Dr Sahu saw a stark contrast with the nourishing produce from her past and knew change was necessary, not just desirable.

The vision took shape during a two-month training programme under the Ministry of Agriculture. Her entrepreneurial quest wasn’t easy, marred by doubts as she lacked a business background. Yet, the images of heaping steel slag, alongside stories of farmer grievances, fuelled her determination.



The transformation helped revitalise the livelihoods of over 500 farmers.

One incident etched in her memory was a visit to a local farmer in a farm. “He purchased about 2 lakh saplings and added chemical NPK [Nitrogen Phosphorus Potassium] fertiliser within 10 days. This destroyed all his crops because of an overdose. This created an urgent need for sustainable practices and to address the significant knowledge gap among farmers about fertiliser use,” she explains.

In her quest for a solution, Dr Sahu embarked on extensive research. “I would stroll through numerous college corridors, meeting experts to get insights on possible solutions. The whole process took me three years. I wore out my shoes,” she laughs.

By 2020, her efforts bore fruit with the inception of Biotez Agrinovation Pvt. Ltd. The company’s mission was clear: Converting LD slag into bio-fertilisers, thus turning waste into wealth.

Increasing yields and boosting soil health

Arduous laboratory hours and field tests resulted in a five-step processing technology that balanced toxic metals and enriched the slag’s natural resource components. Her formula enhanced nutrient absorption and microbial growth.

“This innovation effectively controls the toxic metal content within the waste. Specifically, the components are formulated to boost microbial activity and neutralise acidic soil’s pH balance. This transformation not only addresses the environmental challenges posed by LD slag but also provides a sustainable solution for enhancing soil and plant growth,” shares Dr Sahu.



Dr Sahu's company, Biotez Agrinovation Pvt. Ltd., produces 2,000 tonnes of bio-fertiliser monthly.

Under the leadership of Dr Sahu and directors Dr Meena Kumari and Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, Biotez manufactures about 2,000 tonnes of bio-fertiliser per month, costing Rs 25-30 per kg. The product is available in three packaging sizes: 50 kg, 5 kg, and 1 kg bags, catering to diverse agricultural needs.

Recommended for applications of up to 1.5 tonnes per hectare, Dr Sahu says, this fertiliser has demonstrated a 20 percent increase in plant yield during trials, particularly in paddy cultivation.

Today, Dr Sahu has partnered with over 500 farmers across the state, providing them with expertly formulated fertilisers. “The results have been exceptional, particularly in paddy fields, where tests showed that rice plots treated with our product thrived with more kernels per stalk. We are also experimenting in vegetable fields now,” she says.

“This process of turning industrial waste into something that enriches the earth. It has been nothing short of a miracle for us,” Dr Sahu smiles proudly.

Her products have not only regenerated crowded slums of steel waste but also brought livelihoods back from the brink, and filled farmers with optimism about sustainable agri-practices.

Farmer Sunil Singh, who cultivates paddy on two acres of land in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, received two truckloads of LD-slag-based fertiliser from Dr Sahu during the last Kharif season.

Sharing with The Better India, he says, “We grow paddy on about two acres of land. The paddy we planted matured in 120 to 130 days and showed some improvement after using the fertiliser.“



Dr Sahu was selected for RKVY (Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana)-RAFTAAR, which aims to strengthen the agriculture and allied sectors.

“While the economic benefits weren’t immediately apparent, we observed an increase in growth and grain kernel formation. We managed to harvest two to three quintals more paddy compared to the previous year efforts. Currently, we haven’t started this season’s paddy sowing, but we are planning to procure more fertiliser from Dr Sahu for the upcoming crop cycle,” he adds.

Another farmer Laxman Lakra from Birkera village of Sundargarh district, says, “I began using this new fertiliser in my mango orchard this January. Earlier, I relied on chemical fertilisers along with cow dung, but now I use only this fertiliser and cow dung. The results have been remarkable. The mangoes are bigger, tastier, and completely organic. Because of this, I’m able to sell them at a better price, up to Rs 70 per kg compared to Rs 40 last year. I’ve already encouraged my fellow farmers in the village to adopt this practice too.”

The start-up is incubated at the Foundation for Technology & Business Incubation (FTBI) of NIT-Rourkela, further strengthening its research and development capabilities. With ongoing government collaborations and funding support, Dr Sahu’s venture is presently undergoing a validation and patent process.

Dr Sahu explains that one of the basic slag-based formulations manufactured by Biotez Agrinovation Pvt. Ltd. was originally developed by ICAR-CRRI under the SAFAR project, funded by the Government of Odisha for managing acid soils. “I am working as a funded startup to manufacture and disseminate this product in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts, under an MoU signed with ICAR-CRRI, Cuttack. I have also received Grant-in-Aid support from the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY-RAFTAAR) at ABI-CRRI, Cuttack,” says Dr Sahu.

Reflecting on the journey, Dr Sahu stresses the importance of research and empathy. “The smiles you see on farmers’ faces when their faith in agriculture is restored, it’s indescribable,” she says warmly.

This odyssey, a blend of her vision and tenacity, is not just about improving soil and crop yield; it’s an organic surge towards nurturing life itself.

In the silent reminder of those slag heaps now diminished, Dr Sahu sees not only her past toil but the flourishing hope of an empowered agricultural future.

All images courtesy: Dr Shitarashmi Sahu