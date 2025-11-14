Inside the Movement Bringing 252 Villages Together To End Pangolin Hunting — With a Little Help From Football

10 /11

By mobilising the local communities of Northeast India, the project has touched a chord. Around 252 Tangkhul Naga villages decided to ban the hunting, consumption, and trade of the Chinese pangolin in Manipur. Further, four villages of the Kiphire district in Nagaland have introduced the ban this year. With the help of the community and the Forest Department, six Chinese pangolins have been rescued and sent back to the wild.