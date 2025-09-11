From 17 to 35: How Local Action & Forest Protection Doubled Chhattisgarh’s Tigers

Dawn spills soft gold over Chhattisgarh’s sal forests. Mist hangs low among the trees, and somewhere beyond the tall grass comes a deep, steady rumble — a tiger announcing its place in the wild. Not long ago, these woods were falling silent. Sightings had dwindled, and hope for the big cats felt fragile.

Advertisment

By April 2025, that quiet has been replaced with steady pawprints and fresh calls: the state’s tiger population has risen from just 17 in 2022 to 35. It’s more than a tally — it’s the story of a landscape finding its strength again.

Expanding habitats, strengthening numbers

This notable growth was recently shared during a meeting of the State Wildlife Welfare Board, where forest officials took stock of ongoing efforts to protect and restore wildlife across the region.

At the core of this recovery is Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, now home to the highest number of big cats in the state. Its dense forests and carefully managed habitats have become a sanctuary once again — not just for tigers, but for hope.

Advertisment

Chhattisgarh's tiger population has risen from just 17 in 2022 to 35. Photograph: (Pugdundee Safaris)

But Chhattisgarh is not stopping there. Plans are in motion to reintroduce tigers into other protected areas that have seen their populations decline over the years. To strengthen genetic diversity and rebuild numbers, the government is partnering with Madhya Pradesh to move tigers into Udanti–Sitanadi and Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla reserves.

Building a broader conservation vision

What’s heartening is that the vision extends beyond tigers. The state is taking steps to protect its entire web of biodiversity. Neemgaon, a region in Jashpur district known for its migratory birds, is set to be developed as a conservation zone. This initiative not only seeks to protect habitats but also opens opportunities for local ecotourism and livelihoods rooted in sustainability.

Advertisment

Infrastructure, often overlooked in forest management, is getting thoughtful attention too. Officials are strengthening patrolling routes, extending water pipelines in core forest areas, and laying optical fibre in remote divisions like Kabirdham, all to make monitoring and conservation efforts more effective and connected.

Looking after the forest’s gentler voices

The conservation net is being cast wide. One of its gentler strands focuses on the hill myna, Chhattisgarh’s state bird. A new initiative, ‘Myna Mitra’, is bringing together local volunteers and forest teams to monitor the birds’ habitat and nesting patterns. It’s a reminder that conservation is not only about large predators — it is about the songbirds, the wetlands, and the rhythms of nature that hold everything together.

Chhattisgarh’s revival proves that when forests are cared for, entire ecosystems return. Photograph: (Curly Tales)

Advertisment

Alongside these initiatives, the Board also approved a series of long-term forest management strategies aimed at balancing development with ecological sustainability, an ongoing challenge, but one that the state seems more ready than ever to meet.

These efforts rest on years of quiet groundwork. Forest staff and village volunteers patrol trails to keep poaching at bay, while freshwater holes and grassland patches help deer and other prey return. Each season, camera traps and line-transect walks record how tigers and their neighbours are faring. And before any animals are shifted to new homes, teams are studying prey densities and preparing soft-release zones in the proposed sites — making sure the recovery stays careful and lasting.

A roar of renewal

All of it points to a single truth: when care for the land shapes every decision, the forest begins to breathe again. Across India, the tiger has long stood for pride, strength, and survival.

Advertisment

Plans are in motion to reintroduce tigers into other protected areas that have seen their populations decline over the years

Chhattisgarh’s revival proves that when forests are cared for, entire ecosystems return — from the big cats to the smallest birds. The roar now echoing through these sal forests is a reminder of how hope thrives when the wild is given a chance.

Source:



'Tiger population doubles in Chhattisgarh since 2022: CM Vishnu Deo Sai': by Hindustan Times, Published on 10 September 2025.