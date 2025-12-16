In This Naga Village Library, Books Are Free to Take, Share, and Return on Trust Alone

Amidst the undulating hills of Nagaland, Kigwema stands as one of the oldest Angami Naga villages, celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and communal ethos. Among its unassuming lanes lies an initiative that challenges conventional notions of learning, the Community Library of Kigwema.

Established in July 2021 by two brothers, Akho and Thepfukelie Phira, the library began as a modest assemblage of books, intended to cultivate a culture of reading within the village. Its defining characteristic, however, is its openness.

There are no locks, no registers, and no prescriptive rules; the collection rests in an accessible space, inviting anyone to peruse its contents at leisure. Over the years, the library has expanded to encompass over 600 volumes, amassed through contributions from residents and well-wishers beyond the village.

It embodies a philosophy of communal trust. ‘Knowledge is conceived as a shared resource that flourishes most readily when freely disseminated.’

Villagers of all ages, from schoolchildren to elders, engage with the shelves, promoting intergenerational dialogue and nurturing intellectual curiosity outside conventional academic confines.

The influence of this initiative extends beyond Kigwema itself. Inspired by the library, neighbouring communities have begun establishing analogous collections, generating a subtle yet discernible movement in the region toward literacy and engagement with literature.

The Community Library of Kigwema is a manifestation of the village’s conviction in the evolutionary power of knowledge and the efficacy of communal responsibility. It demonstrates that intellectual enrichment need not be confined within formal institutions, and that trust and accessibility can be as potent as policy or pedagogy in supporting learning.

