Inside Karnataka’s New AI System Tracking Wildlife to Prevent Conflict

In the dense forests and fringes of Karnataka, encounters between humans and wildlife have become conspicuously frequent, sometimes with tragic consequences. To tackle this challenge, the state government has inaugurated a high-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Bengaluru, designed to monitor wildlife movements and respond to incidents in real time.

The centre, opened on 3 January 2025 by forest minister Eshwar Khandre at Aranya Bhavan, is supported by seven regional hubs in areas where animal incursions are common, including Bandipur, Bannerghatta, BRT, and Nagarahole.

Together, these hubs form a network that channels real-time information to the central ICCC, allowing forest officers to coordinate responses efficiently.

The ICCC uses a combination of AI-enabled cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS data from patrolling teams to track wildlife movements. Citizens living near forest areas can report sightings through the forest department helpline number, 1926, which sends information directly to the nearest divisional team for action.

The ICCC uses a combination of AI-enabled cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS data from patrolling teams to track wildlife movements. Photograph: (Vecteezy)

According to Khandre, this system allows authorities to respond quickly while minimising risk to both humans and animals.

The need for such a facility has grown as Karnataka’s wildlife populations expand. The state is home to more than 6,300 elephants and over 560 tigers, and stricter enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has contributed to the recovery of many species. However, these successes have also led to increased incidents of crop damage, property loss, and occasional human injury in forest-fringe areas.

To complement monitoring, the government has established rapid response squads, drone surveillance, and GPS collars on critical animals, which help officers predict movements and take preventive measures. Officials say that relying solely on human resources is insufficient to cover the over 43,000 sq km of forested land, making technology an essential tool in reducing conflicts.

The state is home to more than 6,300 elephants and over 560 tigers. Photograph: (Tusk Travel)

The ICCC represents a shift towards data-driven management of human-wildlife interactions. By combining real-time monitoring with targeted field interventions, Karnataka aims to reduce the risks faced by communities and support the continued recovery of wildlife populations, while maintaining the state’s commitment to conservation and public safety.