A crisp December morning at Sriharikota. The ground shakes as two massive boosters ignite, sending clouds of smoke spiralling into the sky. Slowly, steadily, India’s 'Bahubali' rocket — LVM3‑M6 — rises, carrying a giant 6,100‑kg satellite aboard.

In just under 15 minutes, the satellite is soaring in space, marking the heaviest payload ever launched by ISRO’s LVM3. Cheers erupt from the launch control room as the mission enters history.

Earlier today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully put the BlueBird Block‑2 satellite into low Earth orbit for AST SpaceMobile, a US-based space tech company.

The satellite will now start its mission to beam mobile network signals directly to smartphones, even in remote corners of the world. This launch wasn’t just a technical triumph but a statement of India’s growing prowess in heavy-lift commercial launches and global space collaboration.

What is BlueBird Block-2 — And why is it cool?

Think of BlueBird Block-2 as a space-based cellular tower, but way bigger and more advanced. Instead of relying only on Earth-based towers and fibre cables, this satellite will help beam mobile network signals (like 4G and 5G) directly from space to people’s normal smartphones, even in places with poor or no network coverage.

No special antennas, no extra devices, just your phone and a clear signal from space.

BlueBird is part of a larger global constellation that aims to build the world’s first direct-to-mobile satellite broadband network, making it possible for people in remote, rural or disaster-hit areas to stay connected.

The epic liftoff of #LVM3M6 as it launches the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit. Photograph: (Instagram/@isrosight)

Compared with typical satellites, this one is huge; its phased array antenna spans more than 223 square metres, making it one of the largest commercial communications satellites ever put into low Earth orbit.

What this means for India and the world

1. A boost for India’s space economy

ISRO’s success sharpens India’s edge in the global commercial launch market. With affordable, reliable rocket services, foreign companies like AST SpaceMobile are choosing India as a launch partner — reinforcing ISRO’s reputation and bringing in valuable business via its commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

2. Connectivity for everyone

Urban areas typically have good network access. But billions worldwide live with intermittent or no coverage. Space-based cellular broadband can bridge the digital divide, opening doors for education, emergency communications, healthcare access, and economic opportunity in underserved communities.

3. A win for global collaboration

This mission reflects increasing India and US cooperation in space technology. The satellite and its mission concept come from AST SpaceMobile, while ISRO provides tried-and-tested launch expertise. Together, they’re building not just technology but trust in shared space goals.

People behind the mission

Behind the roar of the rocket are hundreds of scientists, engineers, and technicians — from rocket designers and mission directors to launch‑pad crews, avionics specialists, and telemetry experts.

Today, ISRO’s hallmark culture of precision, patience, and problem‑solving was on full display.

Under the leadership of Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, visionary engineers have pushed the boundaries of satellite communications, designing systems powerful enough to reach ordinary smartphones from space. Their work has transformed the dream of direct satellite-to-phone connectivity into a reality.

With BlueBird Block‑2 now successfully in orbit, the next phase of its mission begins, of deploying antennas, testing communication links, and initiating coverage trials. Once fully operational, the satellite will beam signals across the globe, bringing millions closer to connectivity that many of us take for granted.

In one shot, this launch combined technology, teamwork, and big thinking, showing what’s possible when nations and innovators work together. As this giant satellite settles into orbit, the sky feels just a little more within reach.

