Kerala’s Cool New ‘Gen Z’ Post Office Was Built Entirely by Students — Right on Their Campus

On a breezy morning at CMS College in Kottayam, students gather around picnic benches, the sun slips through tall trees, and someone drops a handwritten letter into a bright red box beside a reading nook and an upcycled tyre seat. It looks like a campus hangout corner where friends meet between classes.

Only later do you realise: this is a post office.

Welcome to Kerala’s first Gen Z Post Office, a space that feels youthful, creative, and surprisingly warm for a place long associated with stiff counters and silent queues.

Of the students, by the students and for the students

India Post has reimagined one of its oldest public services by opening a Gen Z Post Office extension counter at CMS College, Kottayam. Inaugurated on 9 December 2025, the project stands out because the entire space was imagined, designed, and built by CMS College students in partnership with India Post.

Kerala students gave the traditional Post Office a stunning Gen Z makeover. Photograph: (Instagram/@ddnews_official)

Their aim was simple: create a post office that feels rooted in campus life and relevant to how young people move through the world today.

The result is a cheerful indoor–outdoor nook filled with natural textures, open seating and green corners that echo the college’s long-standing love for nature.

A post office with picnic tables, art walls and green corners

Most of us picture the same thing when someone mentions a post office: the metal counters, the long queue, the stark walls, and the red letter box standing dutifully in a corner.

Walk into this one, and that mental image disappears instantly.

A corner where letters, coffee chats, and ideas meet Photograph: (Instagram/@ddnews_official)

You find picnic-style tables under student-designed canopies, a café-style ledge where laptops hum between classes, and vertical gardens that add soft pockets of green. Upcycled tyres turn into easy seating, and the art walls burst with illustrations celebrating India Post and Kerala’s literary culture.

There is even a cosy shelf with books and board games. Mailing a parcel almost feels like a small break in your day rather than an errand you rush through.

The space feels young and rooted in campus life, almost like a hangout spot that also lets you send a letter home.

Postal services with Gen Z energy

The ambience may feel relaxed, but everything here works like a full-fledged postal counter. Students can:

book parcels, letters and speed post through a multi-purpose counter machine

pick up packaging material on site

create their own personalised stamps on the MyStamp printer

use the counter for regular mail and student couriers

For those living far from home, it becomes a friendly bridge to family. For many others, it simply keeps postal services within reach, woven into everyday routines.

Why this space matters

CMS College, founded in 1817, carries more than two centuries of learning and innovation. A student-designed post office fits naturally into that legacy.

By teaming up with young people, India Post shows how a traditional public service can speak a language this generation instantly relates to. It turns a government counter into a warm corner of campus life, a place where students can read, work, meet friends and stay connected.

If this becomes a model for other campuses, India may soon see more such youth-led postal spaces that feel green, easy and inviting.

A spot where you can finish a project, pick up a book, meet someone for 10 minutes and post a letter on your way out.

