In Udaipur, a Mother Let Her Son Run a Chikki Stall To Teach Him About Responsibility

In the bustling streets of Udaipur, a roadside stall has become a centre of fascination. Cheenee Mehta, a mother with an uncommon vision, stands nearby, observing her young son as he undertakes the tasks of selling chikkis with a calm assurance.

This is no ordinary childhood lesson. It is a deliberate immersion in the practicalities of life, conducted far from the confines of a classroom.

The boy counts coins with care, exchanges words with customers with politeness and charm, and manages the stall with a composure that belies his tender age. Passersby often pause, captivated by the sight of a child conducting himself with such confidence. The mother records these moments, sharing them online, where they swiftly attracted admiration for their originality and the subtle wisdom of her method.

For Cheenee, this exercise is not just commerce. It is an early education in responsibility, independence, and the consequences of choices. Through handling money, negotiating with strangers, and facing small challenges, her son gains lessons that textbooks and examinations could never convey.

Across India, a growing number of parents are embracing similar methods, recognising the value of experiential learning. Children are encouraged to engage in real-world tasks, whether running small stalls or assisting in family enterprises, which cultivates resilience, self-reliance, and an understanding of the connection between effort and reward.

While safety concerns are acknowledged, proponents argue that such exposure promotes qualities that are difficult to instil through conventional schooling. Amid coins, chikkis, and fleeting conversations, Cheenee’s son acquires practical skills and a confidence that will serve him throughout life.

In the midst of the city’s chaos, a mother’s unconventional approach demonstrates that the most timeless lessons often emerge from experience, patience, and guidance.