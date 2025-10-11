Experience the Beauty of Agra with Your Partner on a Charming Getaway Under Rs 9,000

Just a few hours from the bustling streets of Delhi lies Agra, a city where history, romance, and vibrant culture come together in perfect harmony. Renowned worldwide for the breathtaking Taj Mahal, Agra offers much more than this iconic monument. It is a treasure trove of grand forts, lively bazaars, and delicious cuisine, making it an ideal destination for couples seeking a romantic yet affordable weekend escape.

With a little planning, couples can enjoy the timeless beauty and charm without overspending. From budget-friendly accommodation to local street food and shared transport, this itinerary will guide you through an unforgettable and wallet-friendly trip to the city of love.

Day 1: The journey from Delhi and settling into Agra

Start your weekend by boarding an early train from Delhi to Agra. The Gatimaan Express is a swift and comfortable option, taking around one hour and 40 minutes, with fares between Rs 500 and Rs 700 per person. Alternatively, budget buses are available for those looking to save a little more, costing roughly Rs 150.

Once in Agra, check into an economical yet comfortable hotel or guesthouse. Options such as Hotel Atulyaa Taj or Zostel Agra offer clean and cosy rooms ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per night, often including breakfast.

Spend your afternoon wandering through Kinari Bazaar, one of Agra’s busiest markets. Here, you can browse colourful handicrafts and textiles, perfect for picking up unique souvenirs. For dinner, dive into Agra’s famous street food, enjoy spicy chaat and the sweet petha, typically costing between Rs 50 and Rs 100.

Day 2: Majestic monuments and serene sunsets

Rise early to visit the Taj Mahal, arguably the world’s greatest monument to love. Entry is priced at Rs 50 for Indian nationals and Rs 1,100 for foreign tourists, so it pays to budget accordingly. Experiencing the Taj at sunrise not only offers cooler temperatures but also a peaceful atmosphere to admire its beauty.

Next, take a short walk or an affordable rickshaw ride to Agra Fort. The entrance fee is Rs 40 for Indians and Rs 550 for foreigners. Spend time exploring the extensive fortifications, royal palaces, and peaceful gardens that tell stories of Mughal grandeur.

Lunch at a local eatery is a must; try traditional Mughlai dishes such as biryani or korma, usually available for Rs 150 to Rs 250. Later in the afternoon, visit Mehtab Bagh, a garden located across the Yamuna River that provides a spectacular view of the Taj Mahal at sunset. Best of all, entry is free.

Day 3: Exploring Fatehpur Sikri and heading back to Delhi

On your final day, take a shared taxi or local bus to Fatehpur Sikri, approximately 40 kilometres from Agra. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, once the capital of the Mughal Empire, features stunning red sandstone palaces and mosques. Entry costs Rs 50 for Indians and Rs 610 for foreign visitors.

Spend the morning exploring this fascinating ghost city before returning to Agra. Grab a quick lunch from street vendors offering popular snacks like samosas and jalebis.

In the afternoon, catch your train or bus back to Delhi, completing your romantic and affordable weekend getaway.

Tips for keeping costs low

Opt for trains and shared taxis instead of private transport to reduce costs and enjoy interactions with locals.

Choose budget guesthouses or hostels for comfortable stays that offer authentic hospitality without the high price.

Try local street food and eat at small eateries to experience genuine regional flavours at a fraction of the cost.

Book your travel and accommodation in advance to secure better deals and avoid last-minute expenses.

Visit popular attractions early in the day to beat the crowds and enjoy a more peaceful and intimate experience.

Budget summary

For two people, this romantic weekend trip from Delhi to Agra can be comfortably enjoyed within Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, covering travel, accommodation, entry fees, meals, and sightseeing.

With its blend of history, culture, and romance, Agra is an accessible and enchanting destination for couples wanting a memorable break without stretching their budget. Pack your bags and get ready to experience the city where timeless love stories were etched in marble.