How To Explore Bikaner Solo in 3 Days Without Spending More Than Rs 6000

In the north-western corner of Rajasthan, where the golden sands stretch to the horizon and the echoes of royal history still linger in the air, lies Bikaner, a city that is both regal and refreshingly real. Far from the tourist-thronged cities of Jaipur and Udaipur, Bikaner is a gem often overlooked, making it a place for solo travellers in search of authenticity, culture, and calm.

It can be the intricately carved havelis that line the old lanes, the aroma of spicy bhujia from a market stall, or the rhythmic sway of a camel against a desert sunset.

The city offers moments of wonder that do not demand a lavish budget. With thoughtful choices, from homely guesthouses and local eateries to shared autos and free cultural sites, you can uncover the city’s layered beauty without spending a bomb.

This three-day itinerary is tailored for the solo wanderer, someone looking to connect with place and pace, rather than rush through sights.

Day 1: Arrival and the old city’s hidden treasures

Start your Bikaner journey with a train or bus ride from Jaipur, Jodhpur, or Delhi. Indian Railways connects Bikaner well, and a sleeper class ticket typically costs between Rs 200 and Rs 350, depending on your departure point. If you are arriving by bus, government and private services offer seats for Rs 250 to Rs 400.

You can begin your Bikaner exploration with Junagarh Fort.

Once you arrive, check into a budget guesthouse or backpacker-friendly heritage hostel. Tanisha Heritage Haveli, Mohan Niwas, or Vinayak Guest House are charming yet affordable, offering dorm beds or simple private rooms ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per night. Many include Wi-Fi, filtered water, and the warm hospitality Rajasthan is known for.

Begin your exploration with Junagarh Fort, one of India’s rare forts not built on a hill. Its sandstone battlements, ornate palaces, and museum collections give insight into Bikaner’s royal legacy. Entry is Rs 50, and joining a group guide is a good way to learn more without spending extra.

Next, take a stroll through Rampuria Havelis, a cluster of nine havelis with ornate facades. There is no fee to admire these architectural marvels, and the narrow streets around them are a photographer’s dream.

In the evening, wander to MG Road or Station Road Market for a bite of the city’s street food. Try spicy Bikaneri bhujia, fresh jalebis, or a piping hot samosa, all for under Rs 50. For a heartier meal, head to Chhotu Motu Joshi Bhojnalaya or Gallops Restaurant, where a vegetarian thali costs around Rs 120 to Rs 150.

Day 2: Temples, camels, and desert scenes

Wake early and catch a shared jeep or local bus to Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok, just 30 km away. Famed as the 'Rat Temple', it is home to thousands of revered rodents that scurry freely around the marble floors. Shared jeeps cost Rs 40 to Rs 60 each way, and entry is free.

In Bikaner, hire a bicycle or shared auto to visit the National Research Centre on Camel, about eight kilometres from the city.

Back in Bikaner by midday, hire a bicycle (Rs 100 to Rs 150 per day) or shared auto to visit the National Research Centre on Camel, about eight kilometres from the city. Entry is Rs 50, and it is a quirky yet insightful place to learn about Rajasthan’s 'ships of the desert'.

Later, drop by the Ganga Singh Museum (Rs 20 entry) in the city centre, which houses an excellent collection of artefacts from the region’s tribal, Mughal, and Rajput eras.

As the afternoon light turns golden, head to the gardens outside Lallgarh Palace, once home to Bikaner’s maharajas. Though the main palace is now a luxury hotel, the public areas are free to visit and offer a peaceful spot to reflect on the day.

Dinner calls for another local experience, try Heeralal’s Restaurant for a tasty Rajasthani thali or street-style chaats for Rs 100 to Rs 200. If you are in the mood for company, some backpacker hostels host evening meet-ups or rooftop dinners.

Day 3: Peaceful temples and colourful markets

Start your final day with a visit to Bhandasar Jain Temple, an exquisite, lesser-known temple adorned with mirror work and delicate paintings. It is free to enter, and the peaceful ambience makes it ideal for some contemplation.

Continue to Kodamdesar Temple, located about 20 minutes from the city. This temple is surrounded by open desert and often sees peacocks roaming its grounds. Shared autos will take you there for Rs 30 to Rs 50.

Afterwards, return to the heart of Bikaner for some leisurely shopping. Kote Gate Market and Station Road Market are treasure troves for miniature paintings, spices, and block-printed fabrics. Bargaining is expected, and you can pick up lovely souvenirs for Rs 100 to Rs 300.

Before you leave, treat yourself to a sweet send-off, perhaps a rasgulla from Laxmi Misthan Bhandar or some freshly made ghevar, a local dessert popular during festivals. Most sweets here are priced under Rs 40 per piece and are perfect for gifting or savouring on the train ride home.

Return to the railway station or bus stand in the evening, your backpack filled with stories, spices, and snapshots of a city that surprises in the best of ways.

Budget tips for solo travellers

Travel smart: Sleeper-class trains and government buses are affordable and reliable. For local travel, shared jeeps and tuk-tuks cost a fraction of private cabs.

A three-day solo trip to Bikaner can be comfortably enjoyed on a budget of Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

A well-paced, three-day solo trip to Bikaner can be comfortably enjoyed on a budget of Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. This includes accommodation, meals, transport, entry fees, and a few well-earned treats. With minimal planning and an open heart, the city proves that royal experiences do not have to come with a royal price tag.