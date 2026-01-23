In Nagaland's Green Village, Locals Lead Tourism Offering Travellers A Unique Experience

Tucked away in the mist-laden hills near Kohima, Khonoma village is the kind of place that instantly slows you down. Stone-paved lanes wind past traditional houses built with wood and slate, terraced fields roll gently into the distance, and thick forests stand guard around the settlement.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Mornings here begin with clouds drifting low over rooftops, while evenings glow softly under oil lamps and quiet conversations. It’s scenic, yes — but what truly stays with you is the sense of togetherness that defines everyday life in Khonoma.

Khonoma, also referred to as Khwunoria (named after a local plant, Glouthera fragrantissima), is a living example of change through community participation.Historically, it was known for its strong resistance and unity.

India’s first green village, Khonoma stands where lush terraced fields and forested hills reflect a community-led harmony with nature.

Photograph: (NDTV)

Advertisment

Today, that same spirit has taken a gentler form, shaping Khonoma into a model village where tourism thrives because the local community leads it — thoughtfully, collectively, and with pride.

Recognised as the ‘First Green Village of India’ and spanning 123 sq km, Khonoma is not just a place on the map. It invites you to pause, explore its many layers, and immerse yourself in the gentle harmony of nature.

The Angami tribe: Culture at the core

Khonoma is home to the Angami Naga tribe, known for their deep connection with land, community governance, and rich cultural traditions. Agriculture, forest conservation, and village councils play a central role in Angami life. The tribe has long practised sustainable farming through terrace cultivation and community-led decision-making.

Rooted in Angami culture, Khonoma’s tourism is shaped by its people and preserved through community-led experiences. Photograph: (Instagram/@nagalandtourism)

When tourism began to take shape here, the Angami people ensured it aligned with their values. Homestays, guided walks, conservation efforts, and cultural exchanges are all community-driven, allowing visitors to experience the village without disrupting its way of life. Tourism here doesn’t dilute Angami culture, it helps preserve and celebrate it.

When the community leads, tourism finds its way

Khonoma’s tourism model works because it is rooted in trust and participation. Locals are hosts, storytellers, guides, and conservationists all at once. Instead of large hotels, visitors stay in homestays run by village families. Meals are home-cooked, often using ingredients grown just steps away in terraced fields.

One of Khonoma’s most defining moments came when the village collectively banned hunting and logging to protect its forests and wildlife. This decision, led entirely by the community, transformed Khonoma into Nagaland’s first green village.

From homestays to heritage walks, Khonoma offers an authentic journey where every step reflects the village’s traditions and stories. Photograph: (Instagram/@nagalandtourism)

Today, travellers benefit from this vision — walking through protected forests, learning about conservation, and seeing how tourism can support livelihoods without harming nature.

Places to visit in Khonoma

Khonoma village walk

A guided walk through the village offers an intimate introduction to traditional Angami architecture, stone pathways, and ancestral homes. Local guides recount stories of everyday life, village customs, and how the community has preserved its identity through generations.





Khonoma fort & war memorials

These sites reflect Khonoma’s warrior past and its fierce resistance against British forces. Community members often share oral histories passed down through families, adding depth and emotion that no plaque can capture. The memorials stand as reminders of the village’s courage and collective strength.





Khonoma nature conservation and tragopan sanctuary

Managed entirely by the villagers, this sanctuary is a powerful example of community-led conservation. Guided walks highlight native flora, birdlife, and the historic decision by the community to protect wildlife through a collective hunting ban.





Terraced fields and farms

These sweeping fields showcase the Angami tribe’s traditional farming practices. Visitors can learn directly from local farmers about terrace cultivation, seasonal crops, and how agriculture remains deeply tied to community life.





Village morungs and community spaces

Morungs (traditional youth dormitories) and common gathering areas offer insight into Angami social structure, where knowledge, values, and responsibilities are shared across generations.





Japfü peak

One of the highest peaks in the region, Japfü offers breathtaking views of rolling hills and dense forests. Local guides often lead treks here, sharing stories about the land and its cultural significance while ensuring the trail is explored responsibly.





Kohima war cemetery

Located a short drive away, this poignant memorial commemorates soldiers of World War II. Many visitors include it as part of their Khonoma journey, with local guides providing historical context that connects regional history to the village’s own past.

Best time to visit and how to get there

The best time to visit Khonoma is between October and April, when the weather is pleasant, and the village is at its scenic best. Spring brings blooming flowers, while winter offers crisp air and clear views of the surrounding hills.

Khonoma is around 20 km from Kohima, Nagaland’s capital. The nearest airport is Dimapur, from where Kohima can be reached by road. From Kohima, a short drive takes you up into the village, where the journey itself feels like a gentle transition from city life to something more grounded.

Khonoma reminds us that tourism doesn’t have to be loud or extractive to be impactful. By placing the Angami community at the heart of every experience, the village has created a form of travel that is respectful, sustainable, and deeply enriching.

Here, every meal shared, trail walked, and story told carries the quiet message that when communities lead with care, tourism doesn’t just visit — it belongs.

Sources:

‘Khonoma Nagaland Travel Guide 2025: Eco Tourism in India’ by Mehak Mahajan for Tourbabari, Published on 21 September 2025.