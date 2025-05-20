As the summer sun begins to blaze across the plains, mountain lovers know it’s time to head north, where snow-fed rivers, alpine meadows, and glacier-kissed trails await.

Uttarakhand, with its unmatched Himalayan charm, becomes a trekker’s paradise in these warmer months, offering the perfect blend of cool climes and awe-inspiring landscapes.

Whether you're looking to challenge yourself with a high-altitude pass or seeking solitude beside a glacial lake, this is the season to lace up your boots and answer the mountains' call. From beginner-friendly routes to intense expeditions, AdvenThrill, managed by Vijay Pratap Singh, curates safe, scenic, and soul-stirring treks across the state.

Here's a handpicked list of five treks in Uttarakhand that you absolutely shouldn't miss this summer!

1. Pindari Glacier trek

Region: Kumaon

Duration: Eight days

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Max altitude: 3,749 meters

Cost: Rs 10,000 per person

Best time: May to June



The panoramic view of the trek makes it a treat for travellers.

The Pindari Glacier trek is a perfect introduction to Himalayan trekking. Traversing through the scenic Kumaon region, the trail offers panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, lush forests, and quaint villages. The glacier itself is a sight to behold, making the journey worthwhile.

2. Satopanth Lake trek

Region: Joshimath

Duration: Six days

Difficulty: Moderate

Max altitude: 4,350 meters

Cost: Rs 15,000 per person

Best time: May to June, September to October



This lake is believed to be the meditation site of the Trimurti.

Embark on a spiritual journey to Satopanth Lake, believed to be the meditation site of the Trimurti — Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Starting from Mana, the last village before the Indo-China border, the trek offers solitude to the soul and mesmerising views of the Chaukhamba massif.

3. Ruinsara Tal trek

Region: Dehradun

Duration: Six days

Difficulty: Moderate

Max altitude: 3,500 meters

Cost: Rs 9,500 per person

Best time: May to June



AdvenThrill offers treks of beginner to difficult levels.

Situated within the Govind Wildlife Sanctuary, the Ruinsara Tal Trek is a hidden gem. The trail meanders through dense forests, alpine meadows, and remote villages, culminating at the pristine Ruinsara Lake. The reflection of the surrounding peaks on the lake's surface is a sight to cherish.

4. Kedarkantha trek

Region: Sankri

Duration: Five days

Difficulty: Moderate

Max altitude: 3,800 meters

Cost: Rs 8,500 per person

Best time: May to June



The 360-degree view of the Himalayas is rewarding for trekkers.

A favourite among trekkers, the Kedarkantha Trek offers a perfect blend of adventure and scenic beauty. The trail is housed in a dense canopy of pine forest and local villages. The summit provides a 360-degree view of the snow-clad Himalayas, making the climb truly rewarding.

5. Bali Pass trek

Region: Uttarkashi

Duration: 8 Days

Difficulty: Difficult

Max altitude: 4,950 meters

Cost: Rs 18,000 per person

Best time: May to June



The Bali Pass trek is suitable for experienced trekkers.

For seasoned and challenge-seeking trekkers, Bali Pass Trek serves the best blend of stunning views and adventure. Connecting Har Ki Dun and Yamunotri valleys, the trail offers breathtaking views of Swargarohini and Bandarpoonch peaks.

Edited by Saumya Singh; All images courtesy AdvenThrill