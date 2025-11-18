On India’s Remote Border, an All-Women Team Takes On a 96-Hour Himalayan Challenge

As dawn breaks over Zemithang, Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, the high-altitude air is cold, razor-sharp. Several prayer flags flutter in the wind like silent witnesses to something historic. Here, in one of India’s most remote border regions, a team of women — soldiers, mountaineers, and Monpa villagers is setting off on a journey few have dared.

In a landmark initiative, an all-women high-altitude trekking expedition was flagged off on November 12 by lieutenant general Gambhir Singh, general officer commanding of the Army’s Gajraj Corps, in a formal ceremony in this serene corner of Arunachal Pradesh.

𝐀𝐥𝐥–𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠



The first-ever All-Women Trekking Expedition in the Eastern Himalayas, organised by #GajrajCorps with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, successfully concluded at Zemithang,… pic.twitter.com/bl2mS3zFsD — Gajraj Corps - Indian Army (@GajrajCorps_IA) November 13, 2025

A sign of empowerment at the edge of the world

According to the official defence release, the expedition brings together women from the Indian Army, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), and the local Monpa community.

After a week of acclimatisation, the team will embark on a 96-hour trek, scaling altitudes above 13,000 feet through rugged and remote terrain.

“This pioneering endeavour also underlines the Government’s vision for Vibrant Villages and contributes to community engagement and adventure tourism in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh,” the defence release states.

Lt Gen Gambhir Singh lauded the participants, saying their “spirit and determination” are not only inspiring but also symbolise how women can lead from the front, even in high-altitude challenges.

Why this trek matters

1) Border integration & tourism

By promoting treks in the Tawang-Zemithang region, the expedition could catalyse border tourism and bring attention to lesser-known Himalayan communities.

2) Empowering women

The all-women nature of the trek sends a strong message about capability, resilience, and leadership in extreme environments. It can inspire more women in the forces and civilian life to embrace adventure and mountaineering.

3) Cultural connection

Involving the Monpa community builds a bridge between locals and institutions like the Army and IMF. It fosters respect for local traditions and landscapes while navigating shared challenges.

4) Strategic significance

High-altitude treks in border regions like Tawang are not just for adventure — they double as exercises in endurance, navigation, and acclimatisation, which are valuable for security personnel.

The expedition brings together women from the Indian Army, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), and the local Monpa community | Photograph: X/ GajrajCorps_IA

A legacy of Himalayan women trailblazers

This expedition adds to an evolving legacy of Indian women making their mark in high-altitude terrain:

In 2023, a team of women over 50, led by mountaineer Bachendri Pal, completed an 18-day Himalayan and off-road “odyssey” through Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2025, an all-women Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team summited Mount Nun (7,135m) in Ladakh — one of the most technically challenging Himalayan peaks.

These stories reflect a powerful trend: women are not just participating — they are leading, naming, and redefining Himalayan exploration.

What comes next

This trek could have ripple effects well beyond its 96-hour duration:

Tourism potential:As more women-led and community-inclusive treks succeed, remote border regions could draw more adventure tourism — boosting local economies.

Civil-military trust:Shared efforts in such expeditions can deepen trust and cooperation between local communities and national defence forces.

Inspiration for young women: This mission could be the spark for more girls and young women to consider mountaineering, border service, or adventure sports — regardless of gender norms.

High up in the Eastern Himalayas, where the air bites and paths vanish into the clouds, this team of women is doing more than trekking — they’re writing a new chapter in Indian adventure lore. Their journey may be 96 hours long, but its impact promises to echo for generations.



