In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer emerges as a luminous gem amidst the vast Thar Desert. Renowned for its golden sandstone architecture, stretching dunes, and lively culture, this city offers an evocative setting for couples yearning to experience romance entwined with history and adventure.

The best time to visit is between October and March, when the weather is pleasant and the desert is most inviting. More than just a tourist hotspot, Jaisalmer beckons travellers who seek an intimate encounter with heritage and nature, while remaining mindful of their budget.

Day 1: Arrival and enchantment in the fort city

Your journey commences with arrival at Jaisalmer Railway Station, recently upgraded to improve traveller comfort and accessibility.

From here, a brief rickshaw or taxi ride costing approximately Rs 100 to Rs 200 brings you to your accommodation. Budget-friendly options like Zostel or Moustache Hostel provide cosy dormitory beds or private rooms at reasonable rates, typically ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 800 per night, ideal for couples wishing to blend economy with comfort.

Jaisalmer emerges as a luminous gem amidst the vast Thar Desert Photograph: (Incredible India)

After settling in, immerse yourselves in the grandeur of the Jaisalmer Fort, an imposing UNESCO World Heritage site that dominates the city skyline. Entry fees are modest, usually Rs 50 per person. Wander through its labyrinthine alleys, punctuated with bustling bazaars and centuries-old havelis, where artisans craft intricate jewellery and textiles.

Day 2: Architectural marvels and lakeside serenity

Dedicate the day to exploring exquisite architectural gems such as Patwon Ki Haveli and Nathmal Ki Haveli, renowned for their detailed carvings and historical significance. Entry fees for these heritage sites are generally between Rs 50 and Rs 100 per person, making cultural adventure accessible to all.

Later, visit Gadisar Lake, where a peaceful boat ride can be enjoyed for around Rs 100 per person amidst migratory birds and greenery. This serene environment offers respite from the desert’s arid heat and a perfect backdrop for shared moments.

Sample traditional Rajasthani cuisine at local eateries, where dishes like dal baati churma and ker sangri are available for Rs 100 to Rs 200 per meal, providing authentic flavours without burdening your wallet.

Day 3: Desert adventures and night under the stars

No visit to Jaisalmer is complete without venturing into the Sam Sand Dunes, located some 40 kilometres from the city. Budget packages for camel rides, jeep safaris, and cultural performances usually cost around Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for two people. These experiences allow couples to bask in the mystique of the desert night while making unforgettable memories.

No visit to Jaisalmer is complete without venturing into the Sam Sand Dunes Photograph: (Thrillophilia)

Day 4: Historical expeditions and market wanderings

Visit the ruins of Kuldhara, an abandoned village shrouded in legend, and the ornate cenotaphs of Bada Bagh. Entry to these sites is typically free or involves a nominal charge under Rs 50, providing a glimpse into Rajasthan’s storied past and offering spaces for reflection.

Return to Jaisalmer’s markets, Sadar Bazaar in particular, for handicrafts and textiles. Engage in the local custom of bargaining to procure beautiful souvenirs at reasonable prices, often between Rs 200 and Rs 500, depending on the item.

Day 5: A gentle farewell

Conclude your sojourn with a relaxed breakfast at a rooftop cafe overlooking the fort, soaking in the panoramic views one last time. Reflect on the tapestry of experiences, including historical grandeur, desert escapades, and cultural immersion, that have defined your romantic escape.

For two people, this five-day odyssey through Jaisalmer can be experienced within Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 Photograph: (Jodhpur Taxi Service)

For two people, this five-day odyssey through Jaisalmer can be comfortably experienced within Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. This budget encompasses lodging, meals, transport, entry fees, and desert activities.