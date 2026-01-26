Designed Around Trees, This Western Ghats Retreat Saves 30% Water and Supports Communities

The first thing you notice at Niraamaya Retreats Cardamom Club, Thekkady, is the quiet. Not the absence of sound, but the presence of it — birds calling from the canopy, leaves shifting gently on the slopes, the soft crunch of earth beneath your feet. Paths wind naturally through the forest, cottages appear only when the land allows them to, and the landscape feels less curated than carefully listened to.

It is an experience that feels increasingly rare in Thekkady, a destination where tourism has long walked a tightrope. While visitors are drawn to its misty hills, spice plantations, and proximity to the Periyar Tiger Reserve, unchecked development has scarred fragile slopes and placed traditional livelihoods under growing strain.

As concrete replaces canopy and quick profits trump ecological balance, the question grows louder: can tourism here still serve the land it depends on? Tucked away within eight acres of Western Ghats forest, Cardamom Club offers a quiet but compelling answer.

By building lightly on the land, employing and sourcing from nearby communities, and treating nature as a living system rather than a scenic backdrop, the retreat demonstrates how travel can give back to the places it so often takes from.

Letting the landscape lead

At Cardamom Club, the land was not treated as empty terrain waiting to be filled, but as a living system that determined how the retreat could exist. The retreat is set within the Cardamom Hills of Idukki, one of the world’s most significant cardamom-growing regions. It lies amid forest cover, spice plantations, and wildlife corridors that have shaped life in Thekkady for generations.

“This location was chosen not to dominate the landscape, but to belong to it,” says Dhavalakeerthi M K, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Niraamaya Life. “The idea was always to let the land lead the design, rather than forcing a layout onto it.”

That philosophy is visible across the property. Existing trees were retained and built around; pathways follow the natural slope of the hills; and open spaces were intentionally left undisturbed. Ecological restoration was treated as an ongoing process rather than a one-time intervention.

“Native flora has been planted to restore natural habitats and encourage biodiversity,” Dhavalakeerthi explains. “Bamboo groves provide nesting environments for birds, while rainwater harvesting and natural seepage methods help replenish groundwater — contributing to long-term ecological balance.”

How design followed the land

Once the contours of the land set the direction, every design and operational decision at Cardamom Club followed with similar restraint. Rather than reshaping the terrain to suit construction, the retreat adapted itself to what already existed.

“The built-up area has been meticulously planned around long-standing wild trees, ensuring minimal disturbance to the natural habitat,” says Dhavalakeerthi.

Scale, here, is a deliberate choice too. With just 13 cottages spread across nine acres, the retreat consciously resists overdevelopment.

“Keeping the footprint small was essential,” Dhavalakeerthi adds. “It allows the stillness of Thekkady to remain intact and ensures the landscape continues to breathe, even as guests move through it.”

This restraint is reflected in the architecture itself. “The Mountain View Cottages are constructed using locally sourced wooden plywood, reflecting traditional craftsmanship,” he explains, while the Garden View Cottages use eco-friendly designs and soft, nature-inspired colour palettes that blend seamlessly into the surrounding greenery.

Sustainability extends beyond form to everyday function as well.

“At Niraamaya Retreats, sustainability is an integral part of our philosophy,” says Vinay Shankar N K, Operations Manager at Cardamom Club. “The property follows several eco-conscious practices, including rainwater harvesting to conserve water, waste recycling through an in-house compost pit, and the creation of bird-feeding structures to support local biodiversity.”

“Through rainwater harvesting, greywater recycling for landscaping, low-flow fixtures, and mindful water-use protocols, the retreat conserves an estimated 30–35% more water annually compared to conventional hospitality operations of a similar scale. These measures significantly reduce pressure on local water sources, particularly during the dry months,” Vinay explains.

Overall, this integrated approach supports local livelihoods, preserves traditional knowledge systems, and minimises environmental impact — aligning sustainability with long-term community wellbeing rather than short-term interventions.

Replantation of indigenous flora remains ongoing, helping restore habitats and reinforce the ecological balance of the Cardamom Hills.

Together, these design and operational choices set Cardamom Club apart from larger properties in Thekkady — illustrating how thoughtful scale and material choices can protect a landscape already under pressure.

Where hospitality extends from the land to its people

If the retreat’s relationship with the landscape is shaped by restraint, its relationship with the community is guided by continuity. The idea of belonging does not stop with the land but extends to the people who have lived alongside it for generations.

“Nearly 90 per cent of our team comes from the local community,” says Dhavalakeerthi. “These are people who understand the rhythms of this place — its seasons, its crops, its wildlife. In many ways, they are the true custodians of Thekkady.”

This commitment creates stable, long-term employment in nearby villages such as Kumily, where livelihoods have traditionally centred on spice cultivation and plantation work. These sectors are increasingly vulnerable to climate shifts and market volatility. By hiring locally and investing in training, the retreat ensures that tourism revenue circulates within the region rather than flowing outward.

At Cardamom Club, keeping Thekkady alive is as important as hosting those who come to experience it.

That same philosophy shapes everyday operations, especially in the kitchen. Café Samsara depends largely on local vendors for fresh produce, plantation-grown spices, and essential supplies.

“All key ingredients are sourced locally from trusted vendors in Kumily town, located just six kilometres from the resort,” says Vinay. “This approach supports local farmers and businesses while ensuring freshness and reducing the environmental impact associated with long-distance sourcing.”

And what arrives in the kitchen shapes what is cooked here.

“Our food reflects how this region actually eats,” says Shinto Joseph, Executive Chef. “The ingredients decide the dishes, not the other way around.”

Signature preparations include:

Kuru Cherulli Mulakittathu : Button mushrooms stir-fried with crushed black pepper and curry leaves





Aattirachi Thengathittu Ularthiyathu : Mutton sautéed with house-made spices and coconut milk





Malabar Avial: A medley of vegetables finished with spiced coconut and yoghurt





Meen Manga Curry: Seer fish simmered in coconut milk with raw mango and red chilli





Served alongside everyday staples such as appam and Malabar paratha.

“We work closely with 25–30 local farmers, foragers, and small vendors from nearby villages,” Vinay explains, sourcing fresh produce, spices, dairy, and artisanal supplies directly from the community.

This approach creates steady demand and fair pricing, giving partners a more reliable income than plantation-only livelihoods, which are often seasonal and exposed to market volatility.

Nearly 60 per cent of the offerings draw on local cuisine, prepared with familiar techniques and flavours, preserving Thekkady’s culinary heritage.

By moving beyond dependence on single-crop plantations such as cardamom or pepper, several partner families now benefit from year-round engagement.

“The idea is to reduce vulnerability and build income stability,” he notes, adding that diversification has helped communities better withstand fluctuating commodity cycles.

The collaboration has also played a role in preserving local traditions. Practices such as indigenous spice cultivation, small-batch organic farming, wild honey collection, and handmade artisanal production continue to thrive through sustained demand. Employment opportunities at the retreat have further supported this ecosystem, allowing community members to balance hospitality roles with traditional livelihoods.

“This ensures that knowledge is passed on rather than lost,” he says, highlighting how intergenerational skills are being retained instead of abandoned due to limited livelihood options.

The retreat’s Ayurvedic spa further strengthens this community ecosystem. Herbs and oils are sourced directly from small-scale farmers and traditional practitioners in neighbouring villages, creating steady demand for locally grown ingredients while helping sustain traditional knowledge systems that are closely tied to rural livelihoods.

In small, steady ways, the retreat’s daily rhythms continue to mirror those of the surrounding villages, keeping both livelihoods and traditions quietly alive.

Keeping Thekkady’s traditions alive

At Cardamom Club, keeping Thekkady alive is as important as hosting those who come to experience it. The retreat does this by gently introducing guests to the traditions and landscapes that have long defined the region, nurturing local tourism and culture.

Nature remains the starting point.

“We curate guided nature walks that introduce guests to the true essence of the destination, its wildlife, and its ecological significance,” says Vinay. “Within the resort premises, we have recorded 70 species of birds, nearly 50 per cent of which are endemic to the Western Ghats.”

For many guests, this quiet immersion becomes their first connection to the ecological richness of the Cardamom Hills.

This sensibility extends outward, too.

“Niraamaya actively promotes the region’s vibrant cultural and natural heritage through curated experiences,” says Dhavalakeerthi. Wildlife tours in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, spice plantation walks, visits to Thekkady’s tea factories, and guided explorations of the Kumily market offer guests a chance to experience the region’s natural and cultural life.

Guests are also introduced to Kerala’s traditional arts.

“Kathakali and Kalaripayattu performances are organised in collaboration with local artists to help guests understand the cultural heritage of the region. Visits to Sathram viewpoints, forest-edge jeep rides, and elephant camps provide meaningful interactions that directly support local operators,” explains Dhavalakeerthi.

Through these thoughtfully designed experiences, Cardamom Club ensures that tourism and tradition thrive together, quietly rooted in the region’s life.

In a destination grappling with ecological strain, Niraamaya Life stands as a reminder that tourism, when done right, can regenerate rather than deplete. By choosing care over scale and connection over consumption, it shows how travel can still honour the land and the lives that belong to it.

All image credits - Niraamaya Retreats.

