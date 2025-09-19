Replacing Concrete, This Architect Helps Families Live in Naturally Built Mud Homes

On a typical summer afternoon in India, when the sun scorches the streets and the heat clings to your skin, you step indoors hoping for respite. But instead, the walls seem to radiate the warmth right back at you. The fan spins faster, the air-conditioner hums louder — and still, the space feels heavy.

It’s a familiar discomfort, and yet one we rarely question. Most modern homes, sleek in concrete and glass, were never built for comfort. They were built to rise quickly, to look polished, to impress. But at what cost? To the earth beneath them, and to the people living inside?

That question stayed with Krithika Venkatesh, a young architect from Chennai. Years ago, standing at a mining site stripped raw for construction materials, she felt the disconnect between design and nature and knew she had to choose a different path.

Her venture, ‘Studio for Earthen Architecture’, isn't just about building houses; it's about crafting homes that breathe, age gracefully, and tread lightly on our planet. She builds structures that breathe with the land — cooler in summer, cleaner to live in, and far gentler on the planet.

Krithika builds homes that are kind to the environment and appealing to the eye.

Her tools? Mud, lime, reclaimed wood, and centuries of forgotten wisdom. Her mission? To show that comfort and sustainability don’t have to be at odds — and that beauty can rise from the soil itself.

“During my studies, we had the chance to explore various fields — and I gradually realised that contemporary architecture just didn’t resonate with me.”

Finding inspiration in a master's footsteps

The fog of standard architectural practice began to clear when Krithika encountered the inspiring work of Laurie Baker, a name synonymous with sustainable and humane building in India.

“In the third year of architecture at Mohammed Sarthak AG Academy of Architecture, Chennai, I was introduced to Laurie Baker, an architect from Kerala, where we had opportunities to go to his institute, stay there, and understand his techniques,” shares Krithika.

As a student, Krithika preferred traditional architecture over the ones that use concrete.

“He was a Gandhian, deeply committed to using local materials and low-cost techniques, especially for government projects like slum boards and housing units. I knew immediately that this was where I wanted to begin,” she adds.

This was a lightbulb moment for Krithika. “I was trying to incorporate all his techniques in my project. I was studying and researching more. And then I found it very fascinating how good it was to use local materials and artisans.”

What lies beneath: mining the truth about modern construction

Further down the line, practical stints with like-minded architects and a deep dive into earthen materials cemented her resolve. But it wasn't just the charm of traditional methods that drew Krithika in. A hard-hitting look at the dark side of conventional construction materials truly solidified her path.



“One more important point for me to get into vernacular architecture was that we did a dissertation on construction materials and where they came from. So, I visited various mining sites in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Jharkhand,” Krithika explains.

What Krithika saw at those mining sites was a world apart from the glossy exteriors we’re used to admiring. “We look at sleek aluminium panels or polished granite floors and rarely stop to ask — where did this come from?” she says. “Behind all that shine is a much darker story — environmental damage, materials that don’t suit our climate, and scars left behind by mining.” It was a reality check that pushed her to rethink not just what we build, but how we build.

While modern construction utilises less time, the health impact on the artisans were evident.

The sheer waste and destruction left a lasting impression on her. “I realised we weren’t truly paying the full cost of the materials we were using. For instance, we might buy a square foot of granite for Rs 300 — but think about the enormous amount of resources that go into extracting and producing that piece of stone,” she reflects.

The impact on local communities was just as devastating — polluted water, ravaged landscapes, and disrupted lives. This eye-opening experience led to a fundamental question: “Can you build without using these materials? Or can you build without scraping out too many resources from the planet?”

The concrete conundrum: beauty or beast?

For Krithika, the answer was a resounding yes. And her gaze fell squarely on one of the biggest culprits in mainstream construction: concrete. “Concrete was not designed for residential structures, but for it to take up the mass vibration of industrial units,” she explains.

She doesn't mince her words about its environmental footprint. “A single bag of cement uses around 25 litres of fresh water, even if it's a dry manufacturing unit. And just one tonne of cement is needed to build a 500 square foot room, which releases around one tonne of carbon dioxide into the air,” Krithika explains.

The carbon emissions and the overall carbon footprint of such structures are extremely high. “Beyond that, concrete absorbs a lot of heat during the day and re-radiates it at night. That’s one of the reasons why it’s so difficult to stay inside a concrete home after sunset,” she explains.

The study that Krithika worked on pushed her further to pursue sustainable architectural methods.

Apart from the energy-intensive production of concrete, Krithika points out its relatively short lifespan and the health hazards associated with modern concrete and its finishes. “After cement concrete, follows plaster and heavy, toxic paints on top of these layers,” she adds.

Krithika also worked on a study along with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in 2020 to measure the indoor air quality index for Chennai households. “And we found that apartments had a lot of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). We found the air quality index was so bad, compared to the outdoors, contributing to ‘sick building syndrome’ as recognised by the WHO,” she explains.

Breathing walls and earthy floors

So, what's the antidote? For Krithika and her team, it's a return to the wisdom of traditional building practices, using materials that are kind to the earth and to the people who inhabit the structures. Her approach to building emphasises the use of natural and locally sourced materials, and we have broken it down for you.

Building Element Conventional Materials Studio for Earthen Architecture (Krithika’s Approach) Foundation Reinforced Concrete (RCC) Stones and bricks with lime-based binders (context-specific) Walls Cement blocks, concrete Mud (cob), adobe (sun-dried bricks), locally sourced burnt bricks Structural Frame New steel or concrete Reclaimed wood from demolished buildings, treated with natural oils (e.g., cashew nut oil, linseed oil) Roofing Concrete slabs, metal sheets Handmade pan tiles, Madras terrace roofing, Kadapa stone slab roofs Partitions / Interiors Plywood, drywall (gypsum boards) Recycled timber for wooden floors and mezzanines Waterproofing Chemical-based sealants and membranes Vajram — a traditional collagen-based sealant derived from animal bones

Wall Finish / Plaster Cement plaster, synthetic paints Lime plaster, mud plaster, cow dung plaster, natural lime washes Flooring Vitrified tiles, polished concrete Handmade Atamudi tiles (electricity-free), local natural stones (Kadapa, Andhra Kota, Tandur)

The impact was such that not only did it give people a healthier option to live but also the force that was working with these natural materials saw a betterment in their health. “A few of my painters who do lime wash and lime plastic have told me that since they started working with natural substances, they did not encounter a problem of sinus” she shares with a smile.

Dhanajayan (52), who has been a mason since he was 15 years old, shares that he enjoys working for sustainable buildings. “I have always been interested in lime buildings since not a lot of people are involved in constructing buildings using traditional and old methods that eliminate concrete or cement,” he shares.

Happy clients, happy planet: A win-win

Word of Krithika's unique approach has spread, and her clients are enamoured with the results. “Slowly, by word of mouth, I got a lot of projects,” explains Krithika. They appreciate not just the aesthetic charm and the connection to nature, but also the holistic approach that considers everything from water management to the very air they breathe indoors.

Krishna Subramanian, a satisfied client of Studio for Earthen Architecture, shares his experience of constructing an eco-friendly home 35 km away from Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh. “When I got to know about Krithika’s firm in 2020, they were relatively new to sustainable architecture, but I took this up as an experiment,” shares Krishna, who was passionate about constructing an eco-friendly house.

While the initial outlay might be slightly higher due to the skilled craftsmanship involved, Krithika is clear about where the money goes. “Around 70 percent of the total construction cost goes directly to the artisans. It’s not about extracting resources to build a structure; it’s about investing in people so they can build better, more meaningful spaces for us,” she explains. This focus on fair wages and valuing traditional skills resonates deeply.

Krithika believes in using elements that will suit the construction environment.

“When you compare with concrete buildings, lime buildings are both labour-intensive and 15 percent higher in cost. If 50 kg of cement costs around Rs 400, the same amount of lime would cost Rs 600 to 700,” shares Dhanajayan, explaining the cost.

While Krishna agrees with the cost — he spent more than 40 percent of what he had allocated — he is also happy that he was involved in skill transfer for the artisans. “Since it’s a labour-intensive job, we need to spend more and provide the support required for the artisans,” Krishna clarifies.

Krithika's commitment to sustainable architecture extends beyond just the materials she uses; it's deeply ingrained in her ethical approach to land itself. “If you get me a piece of land which is on a wetland, I will not take it up as a project because it is going to create issues for the building in terms of water source, decomposing, etc,” she asserts.

'We use only what suits the local soil'

Krithika's design process is deeply rooted in understanding the local context. “We go to the site, stay there for a week at least, understand the soil, vegetation, and water table, dig up the soil, and do a soil test with a geotechnical engineer,” she explains.

She prioritises hand-dug wells over bore wells to tap into the upper aquifer, which is a layer of water-holding rock or soil that is closer to the ground surface and can store and provide water. She believes that documenting traditional architecture in surrounding villages (around 70 villages in Tamil Nadu) is crucial for understanding local building practices, material proportions, and artisan knowledge.

“The team worked closely with us and really valued our input,” says Krishna. “We went through six or seven design iterations before finalising the plan.” The construction took about a year and a half to complete, with some delays due to COVID-19.

A core principle of her work is minimalism, and she encourages clients to multi-use the spaces effectively. “There's nothing like an eco-friendly bungalow that you can build — according to your needs and not your wants,” she explains.

She also educates clients about the lifestyle changes necessary for eco-friendly living, such as using natural alternatives to harsh chemicals in wastewater management. “The moment you bring a biodiesel tank where you have to decompose your grey and black water at the site, you cannot utilise harsh toilet cleaners, instead, you have to opt for natural cleaners. Certain lifestyle changes are required to live in our homes, which we help the clients understand,” Krithika adds.

“The open courtyards and low windows might invite species like snakes and bugs occasionally into your homes, but you need to be prepared since that is also a part of living together with nature,” shares Krishna, highlighting the lifestyle changes one might need to make, while not compromising too much on comfort.

70% of the construction cost goes towards the artisans.

Working with artisans is central to Krithika's practice. She emphasises fair wages, insurance coverage, and respect for their skills, actively challenging the caste-based inequities and lack of dignity often associated with traditional crafts.

Feedback is regularly sought from artisans to understand and address their challenges, fostering trust and collaboration. She has built a team of 55 craftspersons specialising in various techniques like stone foundations, Madras terrace roofing, and lime plastering.

“Krithika ma’am has been open to experimenting and learn from the mason, since we have first-hand experience with the materials. She is also very considerate when it comes to design execution and gets our opinion as to whether it can be executed well,” shares Dhanajayan, who enjoys creating arches out of black stones.

A movement towards sustainable architecture

Krithika sees her work as part of a larger shift in architectural thinking. “I think there is a movement towards sustainable architecture. To begin with, people can incorporate one or two rammed earth walls in the structure, a mud plaster, and lime plaster,” she adds.

She actively contributes to this burgeoning movement by sharing her knowledge and resources. “We are also pitching into government projects where we'll be able to talk about these techniques because they are at the forefront of climate change.”

Through Studio for Earthen Architecture, Krithika, an architect and a mother of a two-year-old, isn't just constructing buildings; she's cultivating a mindful way of building that respects the earth, celebrates local craftspersonship, and ultimately creates healthier, more soulful homes. In a world increasingly dominated by the cold uniformity of concrete, her earth-kissed creations offer a breath of fresh air – quite literally.

Edited by Saumya Singh; all images courtesy Studio for Earthen Architecture