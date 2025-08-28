Picture source: @across_state_news7/IG News18 Lokmat /YT
In Mumbai, the Ganeshotsav festivities are synonymous with Lalbaugcha Raja, the city’s most iconic Ganesha idol, which draws millions of devotees each year.
And the story of the family behind the making of this idol is as iconic. It started with Madhusudan Donduji Kambli, who first crafted the idol in 1935.
The 90-year-old tradition is now being continued by Santosh Ratnakar Kambli, the third generation, who took over in 2002.
The story goes that in 1932, due to industrialisation, the market area in South Mumbai had shut down.
This impacted the businesses of the vendors in the area.
They prayed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent market space, vowing that if this promise were fulfilled, they would reserve a portion of the land for an annual sarvajanik Ganesh mandal.
In time, their prayers were answered. They were presented with a plot of land to construct what is today known as the Lalbaug market.
And the first idol of Lalabaugcha Raja was made in 1935. The 14-foot majestic idol is the family’s pride, and crafting it takes a lot of precision.
Picture source: News18 Lokmat
With the growing number of Ganesha idols, the Kambli family decided to patent their design, making them one of the first to secure rights for crafting the idols in the traditional mould.
This is more than a sculpture — it is a timeless legacy of passion, carried through generations, showing how devotion and craftsmanship can touch countless hearts.