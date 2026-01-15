NotAResolution: In 2026, I Will Travel With Intention and Choose Sustainability Along the Way

The start of a new year often comes with big resolutions, many of which quietly fade by February. Through Better India Goals 2026, we’re doing things differently. This series brings together personal, practical goals set by our team — rooted in lived experiences, not perfection. These are intentions shaped by real lives, evolving challenges, and the hope that small, consistent changes can lead to a better year for ourselves and those around us.

I remember standing on a misty morning in McLeodganj, the mountains blanketed in fog, and feeling a mix of awe and restlessness. The air was crisp and fresh, and I was savouring every breath, letting it fill me.

Yet, my mind was racing.

What’s next on the itinerary?

Which café is trending?

How do we fit everything in?

In that moment, I realised that even while enjoying the beauty around me, I wasn’t fully present.

When travel became a checklist

Over the past few years, my travel has slowly shifted from discovery to checklist tourism. I planned, optimised, ticked off spots, and tried all the ‘must-eats’. But I wasn’t absorbing anything. I was moving through places without really experiencing them.

A dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani echoed in my head: no matter how hard we try, we can’t do everything. Something inside me paused. After that trip, I no longer wanted to complete destinations. I wanted to feel them.

Choosing to travel differently

I began craving slow travel — walking lanes instead of rushing past them, understanding people before places, savouring one dish instead of chasing food vlogs, and feeling a place rather than ticking it off.

Travel has always given me peace. Now, I wanted it to give me perspective too. I wanted journeys that left me with questions, not just souvenirs.

It was this year that the realisation hit me, both personally and environmentally. I became aware of how much I was consuming and shopping, measuring fulfilment through possessions rather than experiences. I wasn’t truly seeing the beauty around me. I was merely collecting things.

My BIG for 2026

My Better India Goal (BIG) for 2026 is to travel more sustainably by slowing down and becoming more conscious of how I move through places.

Over the year, I want to choose walking, cycling, public transport, and shared mobility over private vehicles whenever possible. I want to explore destinations on foot, feel distances, and let travel unfold at a human pace.

I plan to start small — with family, friends, and colleagues, aiming to inspire around 20 people to try slow travel with me. Through Instagram posts, short videos, and personal poetry and quotes, I want to show that sustainable travel is not restrictive. It can be memorable and meaningful.

If even a few people rethink how they travel, not just where, this goal will feel worth it.

Why this choice matters beyond my journeys

Travel in India is more accessible than ever, thanks to budget flights and viral itineraries. But slowing down has become rare.

Hill towns are overwhelmed with traffic and tourists, and the real life of communities is often overshadowed by the drive to capture the perfect photo. Talking to locals has become part of a social media checklist, rather than a genuine connection.

The stories that truly matter are those of the people who live in and sustain these places, yet they often go unheard.

Walking, cycling, and using public transport, once natural ways to move, now feel inconvenient or unsafe. Habit and comfort have conditioned us to measure a trip’s success by how much we cover, not how deeply we experience it.

I don’t even remember the last time I cycled out to get something to eat. As a child, I loved cycling to the local store for my favourite chocolate. Today, travel often just means booking a cab and getting to the destination as soon as possible.

Slow travel is not only about moving slowly. It is about immersing yourself sustainably, tasting regional food, engaging with communities, and leaving a smaller carbon footprint.

Choosing to walk, spend locally, and engage with communities is not just a personal preference. It is a response to overtourism, climate stress, and cultural erasure. Travel is a privilege, and how we exercise it matters.

How I plan to do this

Starting with my next trip

My next trip at the end of January is the starting point. Planning will not disappear, because I genuinely enjoy it. But this time, planning will look different.

Instead of ticking off every spot, I’ll plan to slow down. I will seek out communities to engage with, explore local sustainable practices, and taste lesser-known regional cuisine that tells a story about the place. The focus will be on experiencing rather than completing.

The challenge of letting go

The biggest challenge for me is letting go of control. I have always planned my trips meticulously, and the idea of not knowing exactly how things will unfold feels uncomfortable. I worry about missing something or feeling unprepared.

Travelling slowly is an act of care — for the environment, for communities, and for the future of the places we love. Photograph: (Outlook Traveller)

My workaround is to remind myself that unpredictability is part of the experience. Every unplanned moment, every change in plans, offers a chance to see and understand the place from a different perspective. There are no bad experiences, only lessons and discoveries that I wouldn’t have encountered if everything went exactly as planned.

Choosing movement consciously

I will prioritise walking whenever possible. When walking isn’t feasible, I will choose cycling, partly for sustainability and partly for the nostalgia of riding through new streets. If that is not an option, I will use shared transport like rickshaws, feeling the wind, smelling the air, and watching life unfold around me.

Cabs will be my last option.

I will also practise mindful shopping, choosing items from local artisans that carry meaning and support the community, instead of filling bags without purpose.

Finding my partners

I won’t do this alone. My family and friends will be part of this journey, and I will explain my choices without imposing them.

Sharing my experiences online will be reflective rather than instructional, hoping to inspire others to try slow travel in their own way. The challenge here is staying consistent despite resistance or differing preferences. But honesty with myself and others, and maintaining a conscious approach, will help me navigate these moments.

Making it sustainable for me

This goal has to fit with my reality. Some days, I will choose comfort over conscious choices, and some trips may not go as planned. That is okay. Sustainability is about continuity and mindfulness, not guilt or perfection.

How I will track this

I will track my progress in simple, human ways, paying attention to how my travel choices change over time.

I will notice how much less I shop, and whether the alternatives I choose feel meaningful and support local communities.

I will keep count of the new things I learn about the culture, history, and everyday lives of the people I meet along the way.

I will observe the money I save by walking and using shared transport instead of cabs, and reflect on how that shift affects my sense of fulfilment and connection with a place.

Journaling will be my primary tool. After every trip, I will write about my experiences and mark the sustainable choices I made.

I will reflect on whether those choices brought me joy, calm, and deeper understanding, using these reflections to stay accountable, celebrate small wins, and refine how I approach slow and conscious travel.

As the year unfolds, we all carry different intentions. Mine is slow travel. I invite you to try it for one journey, and experience what it feels like to move with awareness rather than urgency. It doesn’t have to be perfect or ambitious — just honest. Let’s begin 2026 one mindful step at a time.