NotAResolution: ‘In 2026, I Plan To Raise Happy, Healthy Kids — While Continuing My Career’

The start of a new year often comes with big resolutions, many of which quietly fade by February. Through Better India Goals 2026, we’re doing things differently. This series brings together personal, practical goals set by our team — rooted in lived experiences, not perfection. These are intentions shaped by real lives, evolving challenges, and the hope that small, consistent changes can lead to a better year for ourselves and those around us.

Parenting is exhausting, overwhelming, surprising, and at times shocking too.

These are often the first words parents use when they speak about raising a child. But this New Year, what if we chose to shift the narrative?

I became a mother in 2019. I was young, full of energy, and completely clueless about what the next day would look like. Through conversations with other mothers my age, one thing became clear — everyone was just figuring it out as they went along. But there were a few who didn’t freak out as much as I did. And their secret mantra? One day at a time.

Six years and two children later, this idea continues to guide me. Here are a few parenting goals I have set for myself for 2026. They come from lived experience and may help other parents move through this journey with a little more ease.

1. Be present

Yes, our kids love surprises and gifts. But they prefer our presence over presents.

As a working mother since my elder daughter was just four months old, this is what I’ve learnt: today, if I sit down and ask her what she would like as a New Year gift, she doesn’t hesitate. “Amma, please sit and play with me today!”

And with my younger daughter, the moment I step out of my office, she runs to me and holds on tightly. She can’t speak yet, but her message is clear: “Amma, stay.”

So in 2026, I’m turning this learning into a quantitative commitment. I’m choosing to spend one full hour of game time every day with my children — completely present, unhurried, and device-free. On weekends, I am committing to undivided attention and active engagement with both my daughters, without phones or distractions, whether we are playing, talking, or simply sitting together.

Research consistently shows that children who grow up with active parental involvement are more likely to enjoy better physical and mental health in adulthood, perform better academically, develop stronger social skills, and avoid risky behaviours during their teenage years. They are also more emotionally secure and confident when parents are attentive to their needs.

Presence builds safety, trust, and emotional security — and these foundations stay with children long after childhood.

2. One vacation for children: Exposure to places, cultures, and people

Imagine this: your child is reading about Dal Lake in Srinagar. She sees pictures in her textbook, but has never been there.

Now imagine taking her there and telling her, “Remember this place from your Geography book?” The connection becomes immediate and lasting.

This is the impact travelling can have on young minds.

In 2026, I want to commit to at least one family trip with my children, whether within India or beyond. In many ways, this will help them learn beyond books, spend quality time with family, experience different cultures, and interact with people from varied backgrounds.

3. Limit junk, encourage healthy eating habits

As a working mother of two, I often feel this — let me just switch on the TV, play Peppa Pig, and let my daughter eat. It makes the job easier. Yes, the child eats everything on the plate without complaints.

But did you know this isn’t a healthy eating behaviour? According to paediatrician Dr Kaveri Subbiah, distraction feeding can do more harm than we realise.

While it may feel like the easiest or even the only way to get children to eat, research shows otherwise. Over time, this habit has been linked to unhealthy eating patterns and is emerging as a significant contributor to childhood obesity.

A better approach is family mealtime. Eat together, model healthy eating habits, and help children build a positive, mindful relationship with food.

(Video credits: Dr Kaveri Subbiah)

In 2026, I want to consciously make every meal a family moment. I want my girls to develop healthy and mindful eating habits — to know what their body needs, understand what they are eating, and most importantly, discover what foods they genuinely enjoy.

This year, our dining table says goodbye to screens and welcomes meaningful storytelling, thoughtful conversations, and the joy of enjoying food together.

As we step into 2026, I don’t want to aim for perfect parenting — I want to aim for present parenting. One day at a time. One conversation at a time. One shared meal, one trip, one moment of connection at a time.

Because years later, our children may forget the toys we bought them, but they will always remember how seen, heard, and loved they felt.

Here’s to slowing down, showing up, and choosing intention over exhaustion in the year ahead.

As the year unfolds, our goals will evolve — just like we do. What intention are you carrying into this new year? It doesn’t have to be perfect or ambitious — just honest. Let’s begin 2026 one mindful step at a time.

