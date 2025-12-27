Before Chemical Cleaners, Indian Homes Relied on These Ingredients

In an age of increasing environmental awareness and growing concern over chemical exposure within the home, many households are revisiting traditional cleaning practices rooted in nature.

Indian kitchens and gardens have long housed ingredients renowned not only for culinary or medicinal purposes, but also for their cleansing properties.

Vinegar, neem, lemon, baking soda and soapnut (reetha) offer effective, economical and environmentally sound alternatives to commercial cleaners. When used correctly, these natural substances provide reliable hygiene without compromising indoor air quality or ecological balance.

Why choose natural cleaners?

Conventional cleaning products contain synthetic fragrances, harsh surfactants and antimicrobial agents that may irritate the skin, trigger respiratory issues or contribute to water pollution.

In contrast, plant-based and naturally derived substances are biodegradable and have been used safely for generations. Many ingredients possess inherent antibacterial, antifungal or degreasing qualities, making them suitable for everyday domestic cleaning.

Photograph: (NoBroker)

1. Vinegar: A versatile household staple

White vinegar, composed primarily of acetic acid, is widely recognised for its ability to dissolve mineral deposits, cut through grease and neutralise odours. Diluted acetic acid solutions are effective against several common household bacteria.

How to use:

Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. This solution is suitable for cleaning glass surfaces, tiles, sinks and kitchen counters. For limescale on taps or kettles, apply undiluted vinegar, allow it to sit for several minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Vinegar should not be used on natural stone such as marble or granite, as the acid may cause etching.

2. Neem: Nature’s antimicrobial agent

Neem (Azadirachta indica) has been revered in Indian households for centuries due to its potent antibacterial and antifungal properties. It is effective against a wide range of microorganisms, making it particularly valuable for hygienic cleaning.

How to use:

Boil a handful of neem leaves in water for 10 to 15 minutes, strain and allow the liquid to cool. This infusion can be used to mop floors, wipe bathroom surfaces or clean door handles. Neem water is especially beneficial in homes with pets or young children, where gentle yet effective sanitation is essential.

3. Lemon: Natural degreaser and deodoriser

Lemon contains citric acid, which breaks down grease and leaves surfaces smelling fresh. Its mild antibacterial action further enhances its suitability for kitchen use.

Lemon juice mixed with baking soda forms a gentle abrasive paste. Photograph: (Homestead and Chill)

How to use:

For cutting boards and greasy stovetops, rub half a lemon directly onto the surface, then wipe clean with a damp cloth. Lemon juice mixed with baking soda forms a gentle abrasive paste ideal for sinks and metal fixtures. Avoid prolonged contact with delicate surfaces, as acidity may dull finishes.

4. Baking soda: Gentle abrasive and odour neutraliser

Though not indigenous to India, baking soda is widely used in Indian homes and complements traditional ingredients well. It neutralises odours and provides mild scrubbing action without scratching surfaces.

How to use:

Sprinkle baking soda on sinks, tiles or cookware and scrub with a damp sponge. For refrigerators or cupboards, place a small open container inside to absorb unwanted odours naturally.

5. Soapnut (Reetha): Traditional natural detergent

Soapnut shells contain saponins, natural surfactants that produce lather when agitated in water. They have been used for centuries in India as a gentle cleansing agent for fabrics and household items.

Natural substances provide reliable hygiene without compromising indoor air quality Photograph: (Shutterstock)

How to use:

Soak a handful of soapnuts in warm water overnight. Boil the mixture for 10 minutes, strain and store the liquid. This solution can be used for hand-washing clothes, cleaning delicate fabrics or even mopping floors.

By integrating these time-tested solutions into modern homes, one can achieve a harmonious balance between efficacy and ecological responsibility.