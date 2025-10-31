With 30000 Trees & 800 Volunteers, the ‘Jungle Man of Rajasthan’ Is Turning Deserts Into Forests

In the heart of Rajasthan’s arid terrain, where the sun beats down on cracked earth and sparse vegetation, most people see only sand and struggle. But for Bhuvnesh Ojha, every stretch of barren land holds the promise of life — and a greener future.

Known as the ‘Jungle Man of Rajasthan’, he has made it his life’s mission to turn these dry, lifeless patches into thriving green spaces.

30000 trees and counting

What began as a personal attempt to ease his family’s daily water struggles soon grew into a larger purpose. Determined to change the fate of his land, Bhuvnesh started planting trees — one by one — until his small act of hope blossomed into a movement of persistence and purpose.

Over the years, he has planted more than 30,000 native trees that can withstand Rajasthan’s harsh climate.

A call to the green desert

In 2013, driven by his vision to bring green hope back to Rajasthan’s parched lands, Bhuvnesh founded the youth-led Pukaar Foundation. Since then, the organisation has been transforming barren stretches into living ecosystems — reviving soil, restoring greenery, and rebuilding rural livelihoods.

In just 12 years, the team has:

Planted over 30,000 trees



Created eight dense Miyawaki forests with 3,500 native species



Conserved two crore litres of rainwater



Empowered 600 local farmers through natural farming and permaculture training



Grown into a community of over 800 dedicated volunteers

Change, like a tree, always starts small — but with care and conviction, it can grow strong enough to transform the world around us.

Bhuvnesh Ojha’s work stands as living proof that even the driest lands can bloom again.