In a Goan Village, a Microbiologist-Turned-Entrepreneur Built a Zero-Waste Coconut Brand That Sustains Farmers

On a small coconut farm in Mulgao, a village in North Goa, Rohan Nazareth has built a health-focused coconut brand that does three rare things at once: it produces scientifically processed virgin coconut oil, sustains local livelihoods, and invites people to witness — firsthand — how food can be made slowly, transparently, and with dignity.

Founded in 2021, Mulgao Verde is not a factory-led FMCG brand chasing scale. Instead, it is rooted in a family coconut farm where coconuts are harvested by hand, oil is extracted over several hours using a controlled heat process developed by Rohan himself, and almost nothing — husk, shell, or residue — goes to waste.

At the centre of it all is Rohan, a microbiologist and former corporate professional who returned to his hometown after a decade in Bengaluru to do something deliberately unglamorous: restore the coconut’s place as a nourishing food, not just a cosmetic product — and do it in a way that keeps farmers, workers, and the land at the heart of the enterprise.

On most mornings, that vision looks simple. Rohan stands barefoot on the farm, speaking with local farmers as coconuts are gathered around him. There is no production rush, no conveyor belts — only conversation, laughter, and a process that moves at nature’s pace.

But beneath that rhythm lies years of research, experimentation, and a belief that meaningful businesses don’t need to grow fast — they need to grow right.

Returning home to build something meaningful

Trained as a microbiologist with a Master’s in Business, Rohan spent over a decade working in Bangalore with organisations like Fidelity Investments, Ernst & Young (EY), and Myntra till 2021.

After a decade in corporate roles, Rohan Nazareth returned to Goa to build a purpose-led enterprise on his family’s coconut farm.

In between, he also spent over a year from 2010 to 2011 in Afghanistan, working with refugees — an experience that quietly reshaped his understanding of community-led development. “So it wasn't a sudden thing which happened. It was always something I wanted to do,” he reflects.

Coming back to his hometown in Goa, he knew he wanted to create something meaningful that combined his love for science, sustainability, and community.

The idea began to take shape with the family’s coconut farm. Rohan dove deep into research, spending four years exploring every facet of coconut products, from traditional uses to scientific studies.

He became convinced that the humble coconut had immense potential as a health-focused superfood, far beyond its popular cosmetic uses. However, he was determined to do it right: every batch would be carefully crafted, prioritising purity and natural ingredients over mass production.

“It wasn’t about jumping straight into production,” Rohan explains. “I wanted to make the best, and that meant spending time learning, experimenting, and building a process that honoured both the coconut and the community around it.”

This patient's thoughtful approach laid the foundation for Mulgao Verde, a brand that blends science, sustainability, and community in a way that feels authentic and purposeful.

Inside the farm: Where science moves at nature’s pace

The Mulgao Verde farm is home to around 200 mature coconut trees, with over 150 more being planted. Rohan shares that many of these trees were planted years ago by his father, long before the idea of a brand ever existed. What was once simply a family farm has today become the foundation of a purpose-led enterprise rooted in patience and care.

That sense of continuity shapes how the farm functions today. Unlike mass-produced coconut oils, Mulgao Verde’s Virgin Coconut Oil is extracted from fresh coconut milk using a slow, carefully controlled process.

The brand’s trademarked H.E.A.L.™ (Hot Extraction Antioxidant Laden) method applies measured heat over several hours, ensuring nutrient retention while maintaining purity. The result is an oil naturally rich in antioxidants and lauric acid — an essential fatty acid also found in mother’s milk, known for its antimicrobial properties.

“Heat isn’t the enemy; uncontrolled heat is. Our process respects the ingredient rather than rushing it,” explains Rohan.

Processed using the trademarked H.E.A.L.™ method, Mulgao Verde’s virgin coconut oil is rich in antioxidants and lauric acid.

Sustainability on the farm extends well beyond the oil itself. Coconut husks are returned to the soil as mulch, shells are repurposed for activated charcoal, and production residue feeds the vermicomposting unit. The goal, Rohan says, is to ensure that every part of the coconut has a role to play in the ecosystem.

The farm also sustains people. Mulgao Verde works closely with local coconut farmers and employs three full-time workers, many of them women, while engaging others on a need-based basis during harvest and production cycles. For several families, the steady income has translated into greater financial security and long-term stability.

Vinay (54), who has been working at Mulgao Verde for the past four years, shares that he was earlier employed as a driver, but the income was unstable. Today, he earns a steady livelihood and can support his family with confidence.

“I work in extracting the virgin coconut oil. We clean, polish, gently heat, cut, grind, and then extract the milk. It’s a slow process that takes nearly six hours,” Vinay tells The Better India.

He shares how proud he feels today to be working alongside Rohan and how Mulgao Verde is helping villagers with a steady source of livelihood while also offering people from across the country an opportunity to experience their village life, culture, and some of the finest coconuts the region has to offer.

“There’s a shared sense of responsibility here,” Rohan adds. “When demand increases, people step in without being asked. That kind of support only comes when everyone feels invested.”

Reclaiming coconut’s identity as a superfood

Over the years, coconut oil became boxed into the world of hair and skincare, but Mulgao Verde is intentionally pushing back against that narrative. Rohan says his conviction comes from research rather than personal credit.

“I don’t take credit for what I make, I’m simply extracting what nature has already put inside the coconut, with zero intervention,” he explains.

Scientific studies, along with traditional wisdom, point to coconut’s role in supporting gut health, metabolism, and cholesterol management, largely due to its antioxidant content and lauric acid, a beneficial medium-chain fatty acid.

At Mulgao Verde, every part of the coconut is put to use, supporting both the land and local livelihoods.

That’s why Rohan encourages people to consume a spoonful of Virgin Coconut Oil daily — not as a miracle cure, but as a small, mindful health habit grounded in science.

“Trust takes time,” Rohan says. “We haven’t done big advertising. Everything has grown slowly, through people experiencing the product themselves.”

Along with authenticity, the brand champions sustainability, which extends to its packaging. Reused cartons, recycled paper, and zero bubble wrap are part of daily operations. “If you collect packaging waste at home for just one week, you’ll see the problem,” says Rohan. “The solution begins with awareness.”

Mulgao Verde has remained completely bootstrapped for the past four years, growing steadily without any external funding. That independence is also why the brand isn’t found on supermarket shelves, a conscious choice to stay small-batch, transparent, and uncompromised in quality.

Inviting people into the process

In September 2025, as curiosity around the brand grew, so did an unexpected idea: the Immersive Coconut Experience by Mulgao Verde.

What began as a way to explain the product evolved into a 2.5-hour farm-based experience where guests walk through coconut groves, watch machines like deshellers and testa removers in action, and witness the journey from tree to oil. The experience ends with a traditional Goan meal cooked by village women using local ingredients.

“It’s not tourism for numbers,” Rohan clarifies. “We host small groups to ensure zero food waste and real conversations.”

Through its immersive farm experience, Mulgao Verde invites visitors to witness the journey from tree to oil. Photograph: (Instagram/@makeithappen.co.in)

Visitors often leave with more than just memories — they leave with a deeply rooted, authentic experience of Goa. From enjoying local food cooked by villagers to understanding everyday life on the farm, the experience is intentionally unlike restaurant dining. The meals are home-style, made with ingredients and recipes that are part of the villagers’ daily lives — something guests rarely find in commercial spaces.

In many ways, the true essence of Goa reveals itself through its food, and this immersion allows visitors to connect with that culture in a meaningful, lasting way.

Sanjita, a frequent visitor to Goa from Mumbai, chose the farm experience while travelling with her family, looking to explore local culture beyond typical tourist spots. What surprised her most was discovering the many forms and uses of coconut through the tree-to-oil journey — details she had never known before.

The unhurried interaction, honest conversations, and home-cooked village meal made the experience deeply personal, leaving her feeling more thoughtful, informed, and hopeful about community-led, sustainable farming that respects land, people, and tradition.

“When sustainability is actually being practised, it feels reassuring and real. It’s hopeful to see people preserving their ancestral land in a way that respects both the environment and the community,” she tells The Better India.

Prepared by village women using local ingredients, the home-style Goan meal reflects the living food culture of Mulgao.

That sense of authenticity has also translated into recognition. The initiative was acknowledged at the SKÅL Sustainable Tourism Awards, offering an important validation for the work being done.

According to the founder, this validation came in two significant ways. First, being recognised by an international body like SKÅL affirmed that even small, community-rooted efforts can be impactful and meaningful on a global stage.

The second form of validation was more personal. When senior leaders from five-star hospitality brands visited the farm, there was initial nervousness due to its rustic, grounded nature.

But their response was affirming — the authenticity resonated, proving that staying rooted can be just as impactful as luxury.

Looking ahead, without losing the roots

Looking ahead, Mulgao Verde is expanding into healthy coconut-based snacking — staying true to its clean, functional ethos. Awards and recognition aside, Rohan’s vision remains simple.

“Twenty years from now,” he says, “I want people to remember us for quality and trust. If you can’t put a finger on what’s wrong, that’s when you know you’ve done something right.”

As the day winds down in Mulgao, the farm quietens again. The coconuts are stored, the soil watered, and conversations drift toward home. Mulgao Verde may be built on science and sustainability, but its true strength lies in people — those who grow, make, share, and believe.

And perhaps that’s the reminder worth carrying forward: meaningful enterprises don’t always begin in boardrooms or big cities. Sometimes, they grow slowly, under coconut trees, nurtured by patience, purpose, and a community that chooses to grow together.

All images courtesy Rohan Nazareth

