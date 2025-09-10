Kerala Architect Built a Home With 6200 Discarded Toys — Kids Love It, & It Fights Plastic Waste!

Did you know that 80 percent of all toys end up in landfills, incinerators, or the ocean?

To tackle this growing plastic problem, architectVinu Danieldesigned a circular house with its exterior wall made out of Earth blocks, Mangalore tiles, and toys!

Aptly named the Toy Storey, this unique house has about 6,200 discarded toys on its outer walls as structural components and decorations.

Theseplastic toysare unsuitable for recycling. So, the main idea behind repurposing discarded toys was to address environmental concerns.

Interestingly, the house is designed to draw in light and enable cross ventilation through the home. Its walls let plenty of natural light in and fresh air enters the interiors at all times.

Vinu came up with this idea after being inspired by his son’s lego blocks. Today, the house has become a favourite with kids who are thrilled to spot their toys on the wall.

Here’s how architect Vinu Daniel used discarded toys to make the house walls:

Edited by Padmashree Pande