The Father Behind Sanju Samson’s Rise to the ICC T20 World Cup

When India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy after a dominant victory against the New Zealand national cricket team, one name stood out throughout the tournament — Sanju Samson.

Under the bright lights of Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Samson played a defining knock of 89 runs off 46 balls, the highest individual score ever in a T20 World Cup final. His innings powered India national cricket team to a massive 255/5, eventually leading to a 96-run victory over New Zealand and securing India’s third T20 World Cup title.

Behind every champion athlete is often a family that shoulders sacrifices, risks, and unwavering belief. For Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, that pillar of strength was his father, Samson Viswanath — a former Delhi Police constable and footballer whose bold decisions helped shape his son’s journey to the international stage.

The father behind the cricketer

Born on 11 November 1994 in Pulluvila, a coastal village near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Samson spent much of his early childhood in a police residential colony in North Delhi. His father, Viswanath, served in the Delhi Police and had earlier represented Delhi in the Santosh Trophy football tournament. Discipline and sporting values were therefore part of the household from the very beginning.

Coaches who saw young Samson in those days recall how his father never missed a match and constantly

motivated him to improve. Photograph: (BCCI)

Viswanath played a crucial role in nurturing his son’s cricketing ambitions. Even during his busy work schedule, he would arrange practice sessions for Sanju and his brother with the Delhi Police cricket team, ensuring they faced stronger and older players who would sharpen their skills early on.

Coaches who saw young Samson in those days recall how his father never missed a match and constantly motivated him to improve.

However, the path to professional cricket was not straightforward. When Samson struggled to secure opportunities in Delhi’s competitive junior cricket circuit, his father took a bold step — moving the family to Kerala so the boys could pursue cricket there.

Soon after, Viswanath even opted for voluntary retirement from the police force to devote more time to his sons’ training. The move brought financial and personal challenges, but the family remained committed to Sanju’s dream.

Over the years, Samson has repeatedly credited his father for instilling resilience and confidence in him. One lesson that stayed with him, he once shared, was his father’s advice to “carry yourself like a leader.” That mindset helped him handle pressure during high-stakes matches and develop the composure that now defines his batting.

Photograph: (AP/Ajit Solanki)

That composure was on full display during the 2026 T20 World Cup. Samson emerged as one of India’s standout performers, scoring crucial runs throughout the tournament. In the high-pressure final against New Zealand, he delivered an impressive knock of 89 runs, anchoring the innings and helping India stay competitive in the title clash.

Across the tournament, he consistently delivered impactful performances, including a memorable 97-run innings against the West Indies, demonstrating his ability to perform on the biggest stage.

Today, Samson’s journey from a police colony in Delhi to representing India at the highest level stands as a testament to perseverance — not just his own, but also his family’s. His father’s sacrifices, whether organising early practice sessions or walking away from a stable career, laid the foundation for a cricketing career that continues to inspire aspiring athletes across the country.

In many ways, Sanju Samson’s success is not just the story of a talented cricketer — it is also the story of a father who believed in his son’s dream long before the world noticed.

