How a Weekend Clean-Up Crew from Chennai Made It to the Trash-Picking World Cup!

“Standing on that stage in Tokyo, hearing our name called out as sixth among twenty-one teams, my voice caught in my throat,” reflects Sharun Arora, the emotion in his voice unmistakable, even through the crackle of a long-distance call.

Advertisment

“It felt like every moment, including decades of volunteering, planning, and purposeful weekends, had converged into that one breath.”

More than a win, it marked the arrival of someone who had long been walking the walk. Sharun stood there as the embodiment of dedication, not just to sport or sustainability, but to a cause much larger than himself.

A budding environmentalist from Chennai

Sharun’s story begins in Chennai, a city of coastal breezes and bustling streets. At 28, he carries with him the zeal of frontline activism.

Advertisment

On weekdays, he is Senior Manager of Programme Partnerships at Villgro, working on fundraising initiatives, programme design, and partnership-building in the waste and sustainability sectors. His professional acumen gives structure; his roots impart resilience, a Tamil-Punjabi identity infused with warmth, tenacity, and community-mindedness.

Sharun has been volunteering with E.F.I. since Class 8, dedicating over 15 years to environmental work

But by the weekend, his shoes carry sand or mud, not polished leather.

For over 15 years, from Class 8 onwards, he volunteered with the Environmentalist Foundation of India (E.F.I.), helping restore lakes, clear beaches, and reconnect communities with their ecosystems. Today, he contributes not merely as a volunteer, but as a board member, shaping strategy as much as picking up litter.

Advertisment

“E.F.I. taught me that conservation is both physical and emotional. It is about building networks, restoring spaces, and instilling a sense of ownership,” he tells The Better India. Crucially, it taught him that real change does not happen by standing still. It requires active involvement — physical effort, mental engagement, and emotional commitment.

‘Spogomi’ enters the picture

In early 2023, a simple suggestion opened an extraordinary chapter.

“I remember my brother, Amrit, mentioning this quirky sport where you pick up trash and could win anime goodies. He asked if I was interested in participating,” Sharun says with a laugh. And just like that, he, his brother Amrit Arora, and an intern from E.F.I., Madhusudhanan R.T., turned up at Besant Nagar Beach for the India Stage of the Spogomi World Cup — an event none had planned but all would remember. They named their team Chennai Super Klean.

Spogomi, blending “sport” with gomi-hiroi (trash-picking in Japanese), was conceived in 2008 by Kenichi Mamitsuka. It reframes environmental care as a competitive sport.

Advertisment

Representing India at the Spogomi World Cup, Chennai Super Klean put civic pride on the world stage.

How the litter collection challenge works

Teams of three get 1 hour to collect litter and 20 minutes to sort it into categories.



Rules are strict:



Team members must stay within 10 metres of one another.





Running is forbidden — only fast walking is allowed.





Only litter lying openly on public ground may be collected (not from bins, not bulky or hazardous items, and not pre-collected waste).



Scoring is based on the type of litter:



Burnables earn modest points.





Non-burnables earn slightly more.





Recyclables score higher.





PET bottles fetch even more.





Cigarette butts score the highest, as they are both a health hazard and a sign of civic negligence.





On that ordinary Sunday in July 2023, Chennai Super Klean collected a staggering 400 kg of segregated trash, scoring 6,500 points — leaving the runner-up stranded at 2,800.

Advertisment

“When we were told we had qualified for Tokyo, my laughter turned into tears. We had no expectations, and suddenly, we were going global,” the leader says, voice hushed with awe.

Tokyo 2023: Triumph, strategy, and lessons learnt

Arriving in Tokyo, the team wasted no time. “We spent two full days exploring the city, tracking pedestrian flow, noting where cigarette butts gathered, mapping nearby green zones, and planning our approach with precision,” says Sharun. The next two days were spent running drills, practising spacing, and simulating the countdown.

Out of 21 global teams, Chennai Super Klean stood sixth in the Spogomi World Cup 2023

Advertisment

On competition day, their preparation paid off. For the first half, they climbed into the top three, energised by rhythm, pace, and witty teamwork. But by the second half, certain assumptions unravelled.

“We targeted parking lots, convinced they would be full of points, especially from cigarette butts, which carry the highest value in the game. But many turned out to be privately owned and off-limits,” he explains.

“That miscalculation cost us both time and access to high-scoring litter. That is how we slipped to sixth place.” They nonetheless diverted 71 kg of litter in the finals.

Advertisment

Back home, Amrit Arora relives that moment: “When Chennai Super Klean’s name was called on the stage, I felt a surge of pride and belonging. That moment meant the world to us — a recognition of all our hard work and passion. Though our strategy did not unfold perfectly and we narrowly missed the podium, it only strengthened our resolve to come back stronger and aim even higher next time.”

The team speaks

Amrit, a key member of the original team, was sidelined in 2025 due to injury. Madhusudhanan, the intern who had joined them in 2023, has since shifted focus to other environmental projects. This left the leader to rebuild and strengthen the team for upcoming challenges.

To fill the gaps, he brought in new energy and expertise. Abishek Kezhakae Veetil, a disciplined powerlifter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast, joined the team for 2025, bringing strength and agility for the demanding pace of Spogomi competitions.

On one Sunday in July 2023, Chennai Super Klean cleared 400 kg of trash and qualified for the final stage

“Spogomi is rare because it lets you combine competition with making a real difference. My background in powerlifting, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and high-intensity interval training gives me the speed, strength, and precision needed to perform at my best when every second counts,” says Abishek.

Manivannan T, a Kovalam surfer and lifeguard, another new member, adds: “Surfing taught me to respect the ocean. Over time, picking up plastic waste before heading into the water became second nature, almost a personal ritual. Spogomi takes that instinct and gives it a powerful framework. It turns an individual habit into a team effort, backed by strategy, structure, and shared purpose. For me, it feels like a natural evolution — changing care for the environment into something active, collective, and impactful.”

And Nikhil Ravikumar, Chief Organiser of India’s qualifiers and a key figure behind the Nippon Foundation Spogomi World Cup India Stage, sees a broader meaning: “The sport changes the very idea of cleaning. It is no longer seen as a chore or punishment — it becomes something to celebrate. It brings people together around a common purpose, turning civic responsibility into a joyful, energetic, and even competitive experience. What we are seeing with India’s team is an example of that shift. They embody this spirit, full of passion, openness, and a clear sense of leadership. They are showing the country, and the world, what environmental action can look like when it is driven by community and pride.”

Crafting a sharper team: Chennai Super Klean 2025

By 2025, Spogomi was no longer niche. The India stage took place on 28 April at Marina Beach, with qualifiers also held at Bengaluru’s Kempambudhi Lake. Sharun led a refined Chennai Super Klean line-up. As captain and strategist, he drew in Abishek for athletic precision and Manivannan for environmental instinct.

Together, they collected 251 kg of trash at the India qualifiers, securing victory and earning a place at the Spogomi World Cup in Tokyo once again. The sport demands more than strength — it requires mental acuity, agility, and spatial awareness.

In Spogomi, teams of three get 1 hour to collect litter and 20 minutes to sort it

The team leader orchestrated the game plan, studying layouts, pedestrian patterns, and likely waste zones. Abishek brought bursts of energy, lightning speed, and precision under pressure. Manivannan embodied endurance, reading environmental cues like tides, winds, and beach traffic.

They are training like athletes and strategists for the upcoming competition, focusing on mock drills emphasising pacing (walking fast without running), sorting accuracy, timing, spacing discipline, and even simulating referee oversight. Every minute is rehearsed as if it were the real countdown.

Beyond sport: A movement for change

“This is about authoring a new story — that clean-up can be competitive, communal, and constructive. It is not about guilt or obligation, it is about pride, purpose, and presence,” explains the leader.

Amrit, though injured this year, remains a spirit guide. “I cannot be on the ground, but I stay engaged, supporting strategy, morale, and vision. I will be back there physically next time,” he says.

Sharun and his team are training hard, blending strategy and stamina to ace the upcoming Spogomi challenge

As autumn matures into October 2025, Chennai Super Klean stands poised and confident. Their shared goal is to be among the top three globally, showcase India’s environmental sporting leadership, and ignite mass adoption of Spogomi across the nation.

Sharun concludes: “We used to say, ‘don’t litter.’ But now, we lead by doing. There is beauty in collective action. Real change begins with every wrapper we pick up and every step we take together towards a cleaner and kinder world.”

Edited by Vidya Gowri Venkatesh; All pictures courtesy Sharun Arora