Married at 19 & Told To Quit, This Vizag Coach Is Now Powering the Future of Women’s Cricket in India

While Team India chases glory at the ongoing Women’s Cricket World Cup, a woman along the salty shores of Vizag is quietly shaping the future of the game.

At the nets beside the ACA-VDCA (Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association) Cricket Stadium, the evening buzzes with energy. Young girls perfect their stance, practise catches, and aim sharp throwdowns at the stumps — all under a pair of watchful eyes.

“The goal is very clear — to help these girls achieve a dream that I couldn’t: playing for India,” says D Kalyani, a Level 1 coach at the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Academy.

A former batter who represented Andhra at the state level, Kalyani has been at the heart of Vizag’s growing women’s cricket movement. From grooming players from scratch to readying them for the national stage, the 39-year-old has shaped several success stories — including that of Shabnam Shakil, who was part of India’s victorious U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad.

Her journey into coaching, however, began with a personal dream — to don the India jersey herself.

The first stride and how cricket happened

“I used to play gully cricket with the boys in my locality. Seeing them smash the ball hard to all corners, I challenged myself – if they can hit it that hard, why can’t I? Mind you, I was just seven then, the only girl among them,” Kalyani recalls. That spirit of defying norms would go on to shape her journey.

Born into a humble family, Kalyani was introduced to cricket early on by her father, an avid fan of the sport. She often joined her brother and his friends in street matches, unknowingly nurturing a deep love for the game.

Kalyani grooms players from scratch, readying them for the national stage.

Photograph: (D Kalyani)

With encouragement from her father and brother, she began pursuing cricket seriously and soon found herself pushing into new frontiers. The path ahead, however, was anything but easy.

“Picking up a bat and wearing sporty clothes were considered taboo in my area back then — let alone a girl playing cricket,” shares Kalyani. Neighbours often criticised her “boyish” behaviour and warned her parents, but she paid no attention and simply played on, driven by the joy of the game.

Her breakthrough came at a district selection camp in Vizag. “It’s funny how I even enrolled,” she laughs. “My brother saw the news and teased me that I’d never make it to the district level. Just to prove him wrong, I turned up for the trials — and got through. Now when I look back, I realise challenging me was the only way to get me going, and no one knew that better than my brother.”

Facing bouncers, not just on the pitch

Soon after breaking into the district level, Kalyani’s journey took an unexpected turn — she was married at 19. Her parents and husband discouraged her from pursuing cricket professionally, but her passion for the game refused to fade.

“During the early phase of my marriage, it was impossible to convince my husband to let me play,” she recalls. “So, once he left for work, I would sneak out to play matches and return before he got back. Eventually, I persuaded him to give me two years to try my luck in cricket.”

Kalyani made the most of that chance, earning a spot on the state team. However, her rise was short-lived. An ankle injury cut her season short, forcing her into rest and rehabilitation. Soon after, she embraced motherhood, putting her cricketing dreams on hold once again.

“After giving birth to my son, life flew by. But my desire to take the field again never faded. Eleven months later, on my way to watch a district-level match, I met with a terrible accident,” Kalyani recalls.

The recovery was long and gruelling — three years of bed rest, effectively ending her chances of playing professionally.

Her dream of representing the country came crashing down. Yet, little did she know that a new chapter in cricket was waiting just around the corner.

The comeback no one expected

The thought of never playing cricket again weighed heavily on Kalyani. It was then that Kavitha, now a Level 2 coach at the VDCA academy, introduced her to a new innings.

“Kavitha told me about the prospect of becoming a coach. With the encouragement being provided by the BCCI and the way the academy was shaping up, the idea of coaching young girls excited me. It gave me a chance to achieve my dream of playing for India — through someone else,” Kalyani recalls.

Kalyani began by offering free coaching to aspiring cricketers. She would visit different schools across Vizag, gather young girls, and train them — a routine she maintained for months. Soon, she took on a full-time role at the academy, coaching girls at a professional level.

Photograph: (D Kalyani)

She firmly believes that matchups against boys significantly enhance skills. “I make the girls frequently play with the boys. This exposes them to tougher game scenarios, helping improve fielding, power-hitting, running speed, and more,” she explains.

Scouting talent at the grassroots level and preparing players for competitive matches is a source of pride for Kalyani. Though a Level-1 coach herself, she ensures her players also train with Level-3 (ranked higher than Level-1) coaches one-on-one to refine their game further.

Sculpting champions, one after another

One of Kalyani’s brightest protégés is Shabnam Shakil, who has represented India twice at the Under-19 level and has played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“When I started training, Kalyani ma’am was our first women’s coach. Right from rule one, she taught us the basics and laid a solid foundation — not just about cricket, but also about discipline and work ethic. She was always approachable, and her sessions were jovial and interactive. I’m truly thankful to her for shaping me,” says Shabnam.

Like Shabnam, many other young talents trained by Kalyani are making their mark at various levels of the game.

“When I was playing Under-16, it was Kalyani ma’am who noticed a flaw in my bowling. She worked closely with me to correct it, and it made a huge difference. After that, my form improved significantly, and I was able to deliver better performances. I’m grateful to ACA-VDCA for providing dedicated coaches like Kalyani ma’am,” shares Thanmai, an Under-23 player with the Andhra Women’s Cricket Team.

Photograph: (D Kalyani)

A standout aspect of Kalyani’s coaching, frequently highlighted by her players, is her friendly and approachable style. Durga, who has played for Railways and the Challenger Series, is a strong testament to this.

“I’ve been training with Kalyani akka right from the beginning. It’s her friendly nature and positive intent that really connect me with her,” shares the budding wicketkeeper-batter.

The juggling act between family and profession

When asked if she misses her personal life while coaching, Kalyani doesn’t mince her words. “It’s definitely not easy. Frequent tours and training camps mean I’m away from home for months at a stretch. Last year, I missed being with my son during his Class 10 board exams. I feel guilty, and nothing can change that,” she shares.

The VDCA factor and how Kalyani is shaping Vizag

According to Kalyani, the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Administration (VDCA) has been proactive in advancing women’s cricket in the region.

As a result, many young girls from Vizag have been making their mark, with the city securing a dominant share of district-wise representation in the state team.

At one point, nearly 10 of the 15 players in the state squad were from Vizag. While other regions have recently been catching up, Vizag continues to contribute the majority of players at the state level.

Photograph: (D Kalyani)

“Making them play under floodlights, training them in open nets, and practising with white balls are some of the remarkable measures being taken. These steps have significantly brightened their prospects. The aim is to ensure these girls gain knowledge and experience from every possible angle,” Kalyani shares.

Reflecting on Kalyani’s role in transforming women’s cricket in the district, her colleagues Naresh Naidu (Men’s Coach at VDCA) and N Sunitha (Women’s Coach at the VDCA) highlight the dramatic change she has brought about.

“When Kalyani first started coaching, hardly 30 girls showed interest in training. Now, the numbers have grown to hundreds, and Kalyani has been a key driving force. From convincing parents, teachers, and students to take up the sport to making every practice session enjoyable, her methods have played a major role in shaping women’s cricket in Vizag,” they share.

Over the years, Kalyani has trained more than 100 girls, many of whom have gone on to play at the university, district, and state levels.

Eyes set on the target

Kalyani’s goal is simple: make Vizag a hub that consistently produces match-winners for India.

“Our girls nowadays play fearless cricket, much like the senior team. This is a testament to what’s to come,” she gleams.

She adds, “The focus is on the three Fs — Food, Fitness, and Fielding, as prescribed by our mentor, Mithali Raj. Making the players fit and giving them exposure is what I plan to do.”

Kalyani’s goal is to make Vizag a hub that consistently produces match-winners for India.

Photograph: (D Kalyani)

And if the recent success of Shabnam Shakil is anything to go by, Kalyani’s dream is clearly on track.

“Tamanna and Madhu Chandana are two more names from Vizag that you’ll be hearing a lot more about in the coming days. You can take that from me in writing. And to all the naysayers of women’s cricket — just wait and watch!” she signs off.

Kalyani then turns her attention to a young student perfecting her cover drive.

“Plant your front foot close to the pitch of the ball and keep your head still,” the coach instructs gently. The girl follows her guidance, swings through the line, and sends the ball racing to the boundary — much like Kalyani’s dream: seeing her students don the coveted blue jersey one day.