Once a Bus Conductor, This 75-YO Now Runs a Free Library of 20 Lakh Books in Karnataka

In Haralahalli, a small village in Karnataka, a man lives among shelves that rise like walls. At 75, Anke Gowda has spent more than five decades building a private library that now holds nearly two million books. He calls it Pustaka Mane — the Book House. Its door stays open to anyone who loves to read.

His journey did not begin with privilege. As a young bus conductor, he saved every spare rupee while pursuing a master’s degree in Kannada literature. A professor introduced him to the world of books and kindled in him a lifelong passion for learning. That spark grew into a purpose — and over the years, into a home built on words.

Home is where the books are

Gowda’s commitment to books went beyond mere admiration. He poured every spare rupee into his collection, often giving up small comforts along the way. His devotion grew so absolute that he eventually sold his house in Mysuru, choosing instead to live among the very books he had collected.

Today, he dwells inside the library itself, named Pustaka Mane (Book House) — with his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Sagar, both of whom are devoted to his cause. Their daily life unfolds in a humble corner of the library, surrounded by volumes that span centuries, civilisations, and disciplines.

A treasure open to everyone

Pustaka Mane is more than a personal collection — it is his gift to the world. The library’s doors stay open to anyone eager to learn. Over the years, schoolchildren, research scholars, civil service aspirants, writers, and even judges of the Supreme Court have stepped inside in search of knowledge.

The shelves hold books in over 20 languages, spanning Indian vernaculars and foreign tongues alike. The range is astonishing — classical literature, ancient philosophy, science, technology, poetry, and rare manuscripts. Among its most prized holdings are 500,000 rare foreign titles and over 5,000 multilingual dictionaries, some dating back to the early 19th century.

In its early years, the growing collection was stored in bags and corners of rooms. As it expanded, support from well-wishers helped give it a more permanent home. Industrialist Sri Hari Khoday came forward to build a larger structure, ensuring that this vast archive could be preserved and shared safely for generations to come.

Beyond walls and shelves

For Gowda, collecting books has never been the ultimate goal. His dream is larger: to turn Pustaka Mane into a living centre of learning, where anyone can explore ideas freely, without barriers or commercial interests.

Even at 75, he continues to personally clean, organise, and catalogue the books, thousands of which still await sorting. The challenge of digitisation looms large, and funding remains limited. But he is undeterred.

In a world driven by distraction and speed, Gowda offers a dignified counterpoint. From his small village in Karnataka, he has created not just a library, but a sanctuary for learning — open to all, asking for nothing but curiosity.